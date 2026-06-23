Temporary Closure Planned for Section of Cross Island Trail Near Tanner Farm

Queen Anne’s County will temporarily close a section of the Cross Island Trail near Tanner Farm between the Kent Island Library spur and the Cox Creek Bridge to allow crews to safely complete work related to a wetland restoration project currently underway on the property.

The trail will be closed on Thursday, June 25, 2026, while work is done on the water line that will serve the project. The closure is only expected to last one day. Work is weather dependent.

This work is part of the County’s wetland creation project at Tanner Farm, which will restore natural wetland areas and help improve wildlife habitat and water quality.

Trail users are encouraged to plan alternate routes during the closure period.

We appreciate your patience while we complete this important project.

For additional information, residents may contact the Queen Anne’s County Department of Parks and Recreation 410-758-0835