Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and Police Department Build Upon Technology Initiatives with Launch of Real-Time Information Center to S...

The RTIC platform is designed to improve HCPD’s response efficiency, strengthen investigative work, and help officers anticipate criminal activity, while streamlining access to information that previously required consulting multiple separate systems by consolidating live data from multiple sources into a single operational view, including:

Body-worn cameras;

Drones;

Public and voluntary private security cameras;

The County's 911 computer-aided dispatch system; and

Automated license plate reader cameras.

“When an incident unfolds, our officers and investigators need the right information, in real time, in one place,” said Acting Chief Benn. “The RTIC is designed to give them a unified operating picture that supports faster, safer, and more coordinated decision-making. Officers will no longer be toggling between disconnected systems during a fast-moving incident; they will be looking at one consolidated picture, updated in real time.”

Work on the RTIC began in February and HCPD has since made substantial progress on the system, including:

All RTIC technology infrastructure and supporting equipment have been deployed and are fully operational;

Completion of computer-aided dispatch integration ahead of schedule;

Integration of Automatic Vehicle Location (HCPD vehicle GPS) and calls-for-service data;

Camera integration is underway, with roughly 100 County cameras connected so far and more being added;

License plate reader integration is currently in progress; and

Body-worn camera and drone data integration continues to be built out.

In the coming months, the RTIC will also allow residents and business owners to voluntarily register their private security cameras with the system, giving investigators an additional resource during investigations when those owners choose to participate. With this voluntary registration feature, HCPD emphasizes the RTIC is designed to enhance public safety while protecting the individual rights and freedoms of every resident and community member.

HCPD continues to work closely with the County’s Department of Technology (DTCS) and Communication Services to expand camera coverage and meets weekly with County government and technology partners to support the rollout.

“When I joined Howard County in 2023, one of the opportunities I was most excited about was building a strong partnership with the police department. Coming from a U.S. Army background, I immediately recognized the shared commitment to the mission, discipline, teamwork, and service. Those common values have enabled a strong working relationship between our organizations and have been key to successful development of the RTIC,” said David Leeds, Director, CIO and CISO, DTCS. “Over the course of the Ball administration, Howard County has made significant investments in a technology foundation that supports public safety. Through the efforts of many leaders, technologists, and public safety professionals, we have strengthened cyber security, improved digital system resilience, expanded network capacity, and modernized critical digital services. These investments created the foundation that makes initiatives like the RTIC possible today.”

“The greatest benefit of a real-time information center is situational awareness. When leaders have immediate access to accurate information, they can anticipate challenges, coordinate resources effectively, and drive better outcomes,” said Chief Administrative Officer and former Chief Information Officer Brandee Ganz.

HCPD is investing approximately $200,000 per year over the next five years to fully implement the RTIC.

The RTIC is the latest in a series of technology initiatives HCPD has implemented since Ball took office in December 2018, to enhance public safety, improve transparency, and support officers in the field, while maintaining the trust and privacy of Howard County residents. In addition to the RTIC, Ball and HCPD have also launched:

2019 – Drone Program: Following a workgroup review of usefulness, transparency, training, and privacy considerations, HCPD launched a drone program that has since helped locate missing people, apprehend suspects, and assist in critical incidents.

2020 – Text to 911: Residents and visitors gained the ability to text 911 in an emergency, supporting individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, as well as those in unsafe situations or medical emergencies.

2021 – School Bus Cameras: External school bus cameras were added to Howard County Public School System buses to discourage illegal passing and protect students.

2022 – Body Worn Cameras: Following years of research and community input, every sworn HCPD officer was equipped with a body worn camera .

2023 – Public Dashboards: HCPD launched four interactive online dashboards covering crime reports , traffic stops , use of force incidents , and complaints against officers .

2024 – Data Analysis and Crime Mapping: Advanced data analysis tools were adopted to identify crime trends and improve resource allocation, contributing to declines in both violent and property crime.

2025/2026 – Real-Time Information Center: HCPD began researching and has now launched the first phase of the RTIC to further advance public safety operations.

More information will be shared with the community as RTIC implementation continues.