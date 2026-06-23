Experience.com’s Mortgage Performance Report for 2025: The Lenders and Loan Officers Redefining Trust

Redefining Trust, One Review at a Time: Experience.com officially reveals the nationwide 2025 Mortgage Top Performers rankings. Setting the Gold Standard: Jennifer Ballheimer of Mortgage Financial Services named the nationwide #1 Loan Officer in Customer Satisfaction for the 2025 Top Performers awards.

The 11th annual benchmark report highlights nationwide lenders and loan officers achieving elite standards in customer satisfaction and experience performance.

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experience.com, the industry leader in mortgage reputation, visibility management, and customer experience (CX) software, has officially announced its 2025 Top Performers list. The annual benchmark report recognizes the nation's standout mortgage companies and the Top 500 individual loan officers (LOs) setting the standard for customer satisfaction and service excellence.

Now in its 11th year, this prestigious award is powered by millions of verified customer interactions and real-time transaction data. Rather than relying on loan volume, rankings are determined using a proprietary algorithm that measures end-to-end customer satisfaction by balancing verified review volume, survey completion rates, and average star ratings to highlight professionals delivering exceptional service at scale.

Mortgage Industry Data Insights: The Anatomy of a Top Performer

The 2025 results revealed razor-thin margins between elite lenders, emphasizing how crucial single customer interactions are to overall corporate reputation.

The Chasm Between Winners and Runners-Up: While making the Top 10 is a massive accomplishment, the scoring gap between the #1 and #2 spots across three divisions was decisive, widening at 4.75%, 5.75%, and 6.79%.

The Tighter 3.17% Division Race: One division featured a historically tight race determined by a mere 3.17% overall gap. The top two companies had nearly identical survey send volumes (a 0.04% difference) and completion rates within 1.5% of each other. The ultimate tiebreaker came down to the satisfaction score itself, separated by a microscopic 0.02 points out of 5.00.

The National Race for #1 Overall Lender: The closest race of the year took place between two separate division winners, decided by a minuscule 0.26%. If the runner-up had collected just two additional reviews across their entire enterprise during 2025, they would have claimed the #1 overall national crown.

Mortgage Lender Performance Metrics in 2025 by Division

Participating mortgage companies were categorized into four divisions based on corporate survey volume. Across the board, survey completion rates proved to be a critical differentiator—ranging from a low of 58% to an outstanding high of 78% among the #1 ranked lenders.

Jumbo Lenders (Top 10): More than 7,500 annual surveys (Avg. Star Rating: 4.91 / 5.00; Avg. Completion Rate: 49.82%; Avg. Completed Surveys: 10,068)

Large Lenders (Top 10): 2,000 to 7,500 annual surveys (Avg. Star Rating: 4.93 / 5.00; Avg. Completion Rate: 51.81%; Avg. Completed Surveys: 2,844)

Medium Lenders (Top 10): 500 to 2,000 annual surveys (Avg. Star Rating: 4.94 / 5.00; Avg. Completion Rate: 62.80%; Avg. Completed Surveys: 673)

Small Lenders (Top 12): Under 500 annual surveys (Avg. Star Rating: 4.95 / 5.00; Avg. Completion Rate: 60.33%; Avg. Completed Surveys: 209)

How close is close? In the Jumbo division, if just 1 out of every 4 loan officers at the #11 ranked company had received a single additional 5-star review, they would be in the Top 10 today. In the Large division, the #11 company missed the Top 10 by a mere 16 reviews.

Best Mortgage Companies: 2025 Division Winners and Honorees

Highlighting the structural diversity of the modern market, the Top 3 overall lenders represent three different volume divisions. While 31 corporate entities achieved representation within the elite Top 100 Loan Officers list, over half of those spots were claimed by just four powerhouse organizations: Flat Branch Home Loans, Silverton Mortgage, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, and First Continental Mortgage.

The Division Winners and corporate honorees (listed alphabetically within their tiers following the #1 spot) include:

Jumbo Division: #1 Winner: Flat Branch Home Loans

Top 10: Fairway Home Mortgage, GoodLeap, Highlands Residential Mortgage, Ltd., Northpointe Bank, Prosperity Home Mortgage, Ruoff Mortgage, Silverton Mortgage, Synergy One Lending, Inc., West Capital Lending

Large Division: #1 Winner: Assurance Financial

Top 10: Embrace Home Loans, Evergreen Home Loans, First Continental Mortgage, Golden Empire Mortgage, Inc., HMA Mortgage, Homestead Funding Corp., Nations Lending, The Mortgage Firm, Waterstone Mortgage

Medium Division: #1 Winner: Mortgage Financial Services

Top 10: First Alliance Home Mortgage, First Federal Bank, GMFS Mortgage, Hometrust Mortgage Company, Mortgage300, National Exchange Bank & Trust, Neighborhood Loans, NewFed Mortgage, Steadfast Mortgage

Small Division: #1 Winner: Loankea

Top 12: Anderson Financial Group, Griffin Funding, Local Bank, Mortgage Financial Group, Inc., Pinnacle Bank, PriorityOne Bank, West Way Lending, Western Ohio Mortgage Corporation, Westerra Credit Union

Top 10 Loan Officers Nationwide in 2025

The individual Top 500 Loan Officer list saw shifting dynamics this year, leveling out to a perfect 50/50 gender split among the Top 10 elite. Seven of this year's Top 10 are first-time honorees, while three repeated their stellar performance.

The #1 National Champion: Jennifer Ballheimer – Mortgage Financial Services (#1 Overall Champion)

Top 10 Performers (Alphabetical): Lindsey Atkins – Movement Mortgage; Frank Brandt – Planet Home Lending, LLC; Sharla Ellis and Team – Fairway Home Mortgage; Jodie Hendrickson – Mortgage300; Ben Kelley – West Capital Lending; Amy Luebbering – Flat Branch Home Loans; Larry Mitchell – Silverton Mortgage; Will Mullinix – Mullinix Mortgage Group / Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group; Jason Thomas – First Continental Mortgage

Showcase of Organizational Excellence

While Fairway Independent Mortgage led the country in total volume with 80 loan officers making the Top 500, Flat Branch Home Loans demonstrated historic organizational depth. Out of 118 Flat Branch loan officers who had at least one completed customer survey in 2025, an astonishing 35% (42 LOs) made the Top 500, and 20% cracked the elite Top 100. In total, just 13 companies nationwide comprised 60% of the entire Top 500 list, highlighting the power of a unified corporate culture focused on customer experience.

See the Full Rankings >

About Experience.com

Great experiences build trust. Poor ones break it. Experience.com helps businesses and professionals get discovered, chosen, and trusted in the moments that matter most. Our platform powers online reputation, local visibility, and real-time feedback to help organizations grow through better experiences across every customer, partner, and employee interaction.

Elevate Your Reputation

Want your team on next year's list? Experience.com automates online reputation, boosts local search visibility, and turns customer satisfaction into measurable business growth.

Visit Experience.com to request a demo or claim your profile today.

The Best in Mortgage: Experience.com 2025 Top Performers Revealed!

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