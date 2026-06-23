Invictus Systems Reports 100 Home Security Installations in Greater Oklahoma City Metropolitan Area

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Veteran-owned firm offers one-time installation model for residential security and smart home systems

We install professional-grade systems and then we're done charging you. The system is yours. That's the whole model.” — Jesse Myers, CEO of parent company 2057 Holdings LLC

EDMOND, OK, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invictus Systems, a veteran-owned home security and smart home automation firm based in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, has completed 100 residential installations across the OKC metro since beginning operations.

The company installs cameras, smart locks, contact sensors, access control systems, and smart home automation equipment at one-time price points. Unlike subscription-based monitoring services, Invictus Systems does not charge recurring monthly fees or require annual contracts. Customers retain ownership of installed equipment following completion of service.

The home security industry has increasingly moved toward recurring revenue models in recent years. Monthly monitoring contracts among major national providers typically range from $40 to $60 per month, representing $1,440 to $2,160 in recurring costs over a three-year period in addition to initial equipment expenses.

"The subscription model in home security is not about monitoring quality — it's about recurring revenue," said Jesse Myers, founder of Invictus Systems and CEO of parent company 2057 Holdings LLC. "Most homeowners are paying $50 a month for a service they could own outright. We think that's the wrong model for the customer, and we built our entire company around the alternative."

Invictus Systems offers three installation tiers — Bronze, Silver, and Gold — each including professional installation of cameras, smart locks, and contact sensors with local video storage. Upper tiers include expanded hardware, broader property coverage, and integration with third-party platforms including Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit.

The company has also recorded demand from homeowners who have purchased DIY security systems but have been unable to complete self-installation. Invictus Systems provides professional installation services for these customers without requiring a monitoring agreement.

"We get a lot of calls from people who bought a DIY kit and it's been sitting in a box for three months," said Myers. "We come in, install it properly, make sure everything is integrated and working, and they're done."

Myers founded Invictus Systems following service as a United States Marine. The company is DUNS registered and carries general liability, cyber liability, and professional liability insurance coverage.

Invictus Systems operates across Oklahoma City, Edmond, Yukon, Midwest City, Norman, Moore, and Mustang.

Invictus Systems is a portfolio company of 2057 Holdings LLC, an Oklahoma City-based veteran-owned holding company with operations across enterprise technology consulting, home security, smart home automation, AI-powered exam preparation, AI professional publishing, and AI operations.

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