Governor Moore Leads Ribbon-Cutting of Double-Stack Rail Operations at Port of Baltimore

Updated: Monday, June 22, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Wes Moore today attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the newly reconstructed Howard Street Tunnel to celebrate the beginning of double-stack rail service at the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore. The event signifies the completion of the $495 million Howard Street Tunnel Project, a historic initiative that will grow the Port’s container business, generate thousands of jobs and provide significant economic benefits to the region.

“This is a transformative day for the Port of Baltimore and for Maryland,” said Governor Moore. “Thanks to our public-private partnership, we have opened doors to shipping up and down the Northeast, increasing our shipping capacity at the Port, creating thousands of new jobs and generating about $1 billion annually in economic benefits for Marylanders, — all while reducing emissions and benefitting the environment.”

Previously, height restrictions within the Howard Street Tunnel and other locations prevented shipment of double-stacked containers by rail to and from the Port and up and down the East Coast. This project expanded a 131-year-old freight tunnel in Baltimore by 18 inches and made clearance improvements at 21 other locations in Maryland, Delaware and Pennsylvania to allow for double-stacked container trains passage to and from the Port of Baltimore, providing the East Coast with seamless double stack capacity from Massachusetts to Florida.

Driven by advances in construction technology and public-private partnership and between the State of Maryland, Federal Railroad Administration, and CSX, the project was completed for significantly less money than was originally projected, with minimal impact to the surrounding communities. The total cost of the project, projected to be $566 million, was delivered for $495 million with an investment of $217 million from the State of Maryland.

Governor Moore was joined by CSX CEO Steve Angel, U.S. Federal Railroad Administrator David Fink, Senators Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks, and federal, state, and Port of Baltimore officials.

“With full double-stack clearance now in place, we’ve removed a long-standing constraint in Baltimore and unlocked a more direct, efficient connection between the Port and inland markets,” said CSX CEO Steve Angel. “This strengthens a critical link in our network and enables us to move more freight on existing trains, giving customers greater access, capacity and flexibility across the East Coast.”

Now with the completion of the project, the East Coast has seamless double-stack capacity from Massachusetts to Florida.

The availability of double stack is expected to increase the Port’s container business over time by about 160,000 containers annually. More than 13,000 new jobs are expected to be created from the increased business, including construction jobs on the project itself as well as future operations, warehousing and logistics jobs.

“Expanding Howard Street Tunnel’s capacity is critical to increasing commerce through the Port of Baltimore. That’s why Federal Team Maryland supported this project as far back as 2019, and why I was proud to help deliver a $125 million federal investment to fund the tunnel’s upgrades. With this important milestone we are significantly boosting economic activity and jobs at the Port of Baltimore – a win for our state and the entire country,” said U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen.

“Today we are celebrating the Port of Baltimore’s new ability to move double-stacked containers by rail through the reconstructed Howard Street Tunnel. We are proud that Maryland continues to be an economic engine not just for our nation but for the entire globe—and that this modern infrastructure is fueling our local economy, reducing congestion, and helping us reach our environmental goals. I was so honored to join my colleagues in this celebration,” said U.S. Senator Angela Alsobrooks.

"This investment is a gamechanger for Baltimore, and all of the businesses, workers, and economies—local, national, and international—that rely on our port," said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. "We are already one of the largest, most effective ports in the U.S., and this investment takes us to the next level. As our city continues to make historic progress to tackle generational challenges, we are proud to see our port embodying the same transformation and growth."

“I’m incredibly proud that just nine months after reopening, we’re officially cutting the ribbon for the Howard Street Tunnel’s newly improved double-stack rail operation.” said Congresswoman Sarah Elfreth (MD-03). “The Howard Street Tunnel in Baltimore has been a crucial transportation and trade artery in Maryland since the late 1800s, and today is a testament to what innovations are possible when our federal, state, local, and business partners come together to invest in the future of our region. Together, we are helping grow the Port of Baltimore’s business, generating more jobs, reducing congestion along I-95, and decreasing emissions.”

“Double-stack rail service is a game-changer for the Port of Baltimore and for Maryland’s economy,” said Senate President Bill Ferguson. “This nearly $600 million project, backed by more than $250 million in state investment, will move goods faster, expand access to national markets, strengthen one of our most important economic engines, and support good jobs for Maryland workers. This is what smart infrastructure investment looks like. We build the capacity to grow our economy today so we can keep investing in education, health care, public safety, and opportunities for working families tomorrow.”

“Today we officially celebrate a new era of growth and opportunity for the Port of Baltimore,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Katie Thomson. “This major infrastructure project will help grow our economy, create family-sustaining jobs and strengthen our transportation system. Thanks to Governor Moore’s leadership, our dedicated longshoremen and great partnerships with Ports America Chesapeake and CSX, the Port of Baltimore stands ready to process even more cargo.”

"This is one of the most significant accomplishments in the history of the Port of Baltimore," said Maryland Port Administration Executive Director Jonathan Daniels. "Expanding a 131-year-old freight tunnel by lowering the track 18 inches to provide the necessary clearance to handle double-stacked containers will generate more business and jobs for the Port while also creating valuable environmental benefits. Now with double-stack capabilities, the Port of Baltimore becomes the quickest and most efficient way to get containerized cargo to the Midwest."

Double-stacking will also complement the expansion of the Seagirt container terminal, operated by Ports America Chesapeake. Since 2010, the company has invested more than $600 million in infrastructure, equipment and technology improvements that have helped to make Seagirt one of the most efficient container ports in the nation.

"This is a game-changing initiative for Ports America Chesapeake and the container business at the Port of Baltimore," said Ports America Chesapeake President Mark Schmidt. "We are deeply invested in continuing to make Seagirt one of the top performing container ports in the nation and the ability to double stack containers will assist in that effort."

The ability to double-stack containers on rail cars will also provide environmental benefits, including reducing truck fuel consumption by about 137 million gallons and truck vehicle miles by 1.2 billion over 30 years. That translates into cleaner air, safer roads and less congestion for the communities that surround these corridors.

"The ability to double stack containers is good news for the Port of Baltimore and for the men and women of the ILA," said International Longshoremen's Association 333 President Scott Cowan. "This will help grow our container business and generate more working opportunities for our labor force."

Today’s news follows a record year for container handling at the Port of Baltimore in 2025. The Port handled 1.1 million twenty-foot containers and also increased its weekly container ship calls from 12 in 2024 to 15 in 2025. Additionally, the MPA just recently announced a new Asia and Mediterranean container service that begins this summer.

The Port of Baltimore handled approximately 50 million tons of total foreign cargo in 2025, its second-best year ever. It also handled more roll on/roll off farm and construction equipment and imported forest products than any other U.S. port, while finishing second among all ports for autos, imported gypsum, salt and sugar, as well exported coal.

Overall, Baltimore ranked 10th among U.S. ports for foreign cargo value and 11th for total tonnage. One of Maryland’s leading economic engines, the Port of Baltimore generates more than 20,300 direct jobs, with nearly 273,000 jobs in Maryland connected to the Port of Baltimore.

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