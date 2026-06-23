The ILY Company Launches '50 States in 50 Days' Campaign to Spread Positivity Across America Ahead of America 250

The ILY company is a mission-driven gifting brand for Gen Z

Teen-founded brand will surprise one person in every state with a Bloomie Box to celebrate kindness, connection, and emotional support nationwide

America 250 is about celebrating the people who make this country special. What if we spent 50 days reminding people that kindness still matters? A small act of positivity can change someone’s day.” — Emily Laurent

WAKE FOREST, NC, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the nation prepares to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, The ILY Company is launching a nationwide positivity initiative designed to bring joy to strangers across the country one state at a time.Beginning this summer, The ILY Company’s new “50 States in 50 Days” campaign will randomly select one person from a different U.S. state each day to receive a surprise Bloomie Box , the brand’s signature care package filled with comfort items, uplifting messages, and collectible Bloomie plush characters designed to encourage emotional connection and positivity.The campaign reflects a growing movement among Gen Z consumers toward meaningful gifting, emotional support, and intentional acts of kindness in everyday life.“We wanted to create something that feels bigger than a product,” said Emily Laurent, teen founder who started The ILY Company with her mom, Sue Laurent. “America 250 is about celebrating the people who make this country special. We thought: what if we spent 50 days reminding people that kindness still matters? A small act of positivity can completely change someone’s day.”Each Bloomie Box is designed to feel personal and emotionally uplifting. Whether it arrives for someone going through a difficult time, celebrating a milestone, or simply needing a reminder that someone cares, the curated care packages are designed to make people feel seen.Throughout the campaign, recipients will be randomly selected from all 50 states, with surprise deliveries documented across social media to encourage others to participate in spreading positivity in their own communities.The initiative comes at a time when younger generations are increasingly prioritizing emotional wellness, human connection, and thoughtful gifting over traditional consumer trends. Rather than focusing on influencers or celebrities, the campaign intentionally centers everyday people.“We’re not looking for perfect stories or viral moments,” Emily said. “We’re looking for real people. Teachers. College students. Single moms. Someone having a rough week. Someone who never expects to receive something thoughtful in the mail.”Founded by teen entrepreneur Emily Laurent, with her mom, Sue Laurent, The ILY Company was created with a mission of making emotional support more tangible through intentional gifts and uplifting products. The company’s Bloomie Boxes have become known for combining playful design with messages of encouragement, comfort, and connection.As America approaches its 250 anniversary in 2026, “50 States in 50 Days” aims to highlight a different kind of patriotism — one rooted in empathy, generosity, and community.People can follow the journey, nominate someone deserving, and track which states have already received a Bloomie Box by visiting The ILY Company online and following the brand on social media.For media inquiries, interviews, collaborations, or campaign coverage opportunities, contact:The ILY CompanyEmail: press@theilycompany.comWebsite: www.theilycompany.com Instagram/TikTok: @theilycompanyAbout The ILY CompanyThe ILY Company is a teen-founded lifestyle and gifting brand focused on spreading positivity through intentional gifts, emotional connection, and uplifting products. Known for its Bloomie Boxes, the company creates care packages and products designed to help people celebrate life’s highs and navigate its lows with kindness, comfort, and support. Love is our logo. Faith is our foundation. Positivity is our purpose.

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