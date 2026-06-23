JEFFREY OSBORNE-SHEILA E HEADLINE 'SUMMER OF SOUL 2026' BET WEEKEND

Summer of Soul 2026

Legends unite for an unforgettable night of soul, rhythm, and timeless hits during BET Weekend 2026.

Summer of Soul 2026 is more than just a concert-it’s a celebration of culture, community, and opportunity. At EECI, our mission is to empower individuals through education and entrepreneurship,” — Barbara Stanton, Director of Development, EECI

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summer of Soul 2026 returns during BET Weekend 2026 for an unforgettable evening celebrating music, culture, and community. This year’s highly anticipated concert will be headlined by legendary artists Jeffrey Osborne and Sheila E, whose iconic catalogs and dynamic performances promise an electrifying night of entertainment.Opening the show is rising artist MKY, bringing fresh energy and setting the stage for an extraordinary lineup that bridges generations of soul, R&B, and funk.Curated by Entrepreneur Educational Center Inc. (EECI), the festival continues its mission of honoring the legacy and evolution of Black music while creating meaningful cultural experiences that unite diverse audiences. The event is expected to draw music lovers, industry professionals, and community leaders from across Southern California and beyond.Event Details:Event: Summer of Soul 2026Date: Saturday, June 27, 2026Location: Cerritos Center for the Performing ArtsDoors Open: 7:00 PMTickets are available now via Ticketmaster, with strong demand anticipated.About EECIAt the Entrepreneur Educational Center Inc. (EECI), our mission is to empower the communities of Watts, Compton, Gardena, and surrounding areas through education, job creation, and entrepreneurial support. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, we are dedicated to unlocking the potential of entrepreneurial talent among more than one million residents in Los Angeles’ 2nd County District.For more information, visit https://www.eecica.org/event-list and follow updates on upcoming programs and initiatives.Join us for a powerful night where music, culture, and community come together in celebration.

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