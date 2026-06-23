JEFFREY OSBORNE-SHEILA E HEADLINE 'SUMMER OF SOUL 2026' BET WEEKEND
Legends unite for an unforgettable night of soul, rhythm, and timeless hits during BET Weekend 2026.
Opening the show is rising artist MKY, bringing fresh energy and setting the stage for an extraordinary lineup that bridges generations of soul, R&B, and funk.
Curated by Entrepreneur Educational Center Inc. (EECI), the festival continues its mission of honoring the legacy and evolution of Black music while creating meaningful cultural experiences that unite diverse audiences. The event is expected to draw music lovers, industry professionals, and community leaders from across Southern California and beyond.
Event Details:
Event: Summer of Soul 2026
Date: Saturday, June 27, 2026
Location: Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts
Doors Open: 7:00 PM
Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster, with strong demand anticipated.
About EECI
At the Entrepreneur Educational Center Inc. (EECI), our mission is to empower the communities of Watts, Compton, Gardena, and surrounding areas through education, job creation, and entrepreneurial support. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, we are dedicated to unlocking the potential of entrepreneurial talent among more than one million residents in Los Angeles’ 2nd County District.
For more information, visit https://www.eecica.org/event-list and follow updates on upcoming programs and initiatives.
Join us for a powerful night where music, culture, and community come together in celebration.
Krissy Robinson
Kandykane Konsultants
+1 818-943-7503
Krissy@kandykanetheplug.com
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