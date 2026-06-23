First Lady of Somaliland Visits Shalva During Her First Visit to Israel

Shalva leadership welcomes Somaliland’s First Lady during her first visit to Israel. Shalva leadership welcomes Somaliland’s First Lady during her first visit to Israel. Rabbi Kalman Samuels, Founder and President of Shalva, welcomes the First Lady of Somaliland and her delegation during their visit to Shalva’s National Center in Jerusalem.

During her first visit to Israel, Somaliland’s First Lady visited Shalva and expressed a desire to create a similar center in her country.

Every child has infinite potential. We are honored that Shalva’s message of dignity, inclusion, and hope is inspiring leaders and communities around the world.” — Kalman Samuels, Founder and President, Shalva

JERUSALEM , ISRAEL, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shalva , the Israel Association for the Care and Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities, was honored to welcome Fardowsa Mohamed Roble, the First Lady of Somaliland, during her first visit to Israel.During her visit to Shalva’s National Center in Jerusalem, the First Lady toured the organization’s programs and met children, families, and staff. She was deeply moved by the warmth of the children, the professionalism of the team, and the powerful atmosphere of dignity, love, and inclusion that defines Shalva’s work.After meeting the children and seeing the center’s wide range of services, First Lady Fardowsa Mohamed Roble expressed her desire to build a center inspired by Shalva in Somaliland, saying that the model she witnessed in Jerusalem could bring hope and support to children with disabilities and their families in her country.The visit is part of a growing wave of international interest in Shalva’s unique model. Over the past year, more than 30 ambassadors, diplomats, delegations, groups, and public figures from around the world have visited Shalva to learn from its approach to disability care, inclusion, education, therapy, and family support.Founded in Jerusalem, Shalva provides comprehensive services to children and adults with disabilities and their families, from infancy through adulthood. The organization offers therapy, education, vocational training, family support, inclusion programs, and independent living opportunities, and is recognized internationally as a model of compassion, professionalism, and human dignity.Rabbi Kalman Samuels, Founder and President of Shalva, said:“It was a great honor to welcome First Lady Fardowsa Mohamed Roble to Shalva during her first visit to Israel. Seeing her moved by our children and inspired by their strength was deeply meaningful. Shalva was built on the belief that every child has infinite potential, and we are humbled that this message is now touching leaders and communities around the world.”Yochanan Samuels, CEO of Shalva, added:“The First Lady’s visit reflects the growing global recognition of Shalva’s model. When leaders from around the world come here, meet our children, and see what true inclusion looks like, they understand that this is not only an Israeli story — it is a universal mission. We would be honored to share our experience and knowledge with Somaliland and with any country that seeks to build a better future for children and adults with disabilities.”The visit concluded with a strong sense of inspiration and shared purpose, highlighting Shalva’s role not only as a national center in Israel, but as a global example of inclusion, compassion, and belief in human potential.

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