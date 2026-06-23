Elevating the harbor: Port & Proper celebrates Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting in Newport Beach

Joe Stapleton, Newport Beach Mayor, Kay and Parker Dale, Founders of Port & Proper.

A premier boutique maritime experience marks its official debut in Newport Harbor with local leaders, community supporters, and elite partners.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Port & Proper officially celebrated its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking its formal entry into the Newport Beach maritime market. Founded by husband-and-wife team Parker and Kay Dale, the company introduces an elite tier of captain-piloted electric Duffy charters designed to bring an uncompromising standard of elegance, privacy, and tradition to the harbor.The milestone event drew prominent civic figures and business leaders, including Joe Stapleton, Newport Beach Councilman and Former Mayor; Steve Rosansky, President & CEO of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce; and Paul Blank, Harbor Master for the City of Newport Beach. Also present to support the opening were representatives from Congressman Dave Min’s office and Assemblywoman Diane Dixon’s office, alongside Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and Members, dedicated community members, guests, and Port & Proper members.The brand's arrival addresses a specific demand within the Newport Beach market for a high-end charter service that reflects the lifestyle of its residents. The goal is to offer new and personalized experiences that serve the growing segment of Newport locals, professionals, and visitors who want curated, elegant harbor experiences. Port & Proper occupies this space by providing a fleet of electric, navy-hulled vessels distinguished by custom sand-and-navy plaid canopies, complete with onboard private chef options.“Port & Proper was built on the belief that some of life’s best moments happen on the water. Seeing our community come together to celebrate this milestone was incredibly meaningful, and we’re excited to continue sharing Newport Harbor through unforgettable experiences and genuine connections,” said Kay Dale, Co-Founder of Port & Proper.The grand opening was made possible through the support of key event sponsors and collaborators, including live music from Jill and Gordon (Overnite Oats), event décor and rentals by Jacqueline Parent (OC Party Rentals), floral design by Lisa (The Posh Florist), appetizers and cocktails from Sol Mexican Cocina Newport Beach, a photo booth experience by Angie (Amo Capture Moments), and gluten-free sweet treats from Chef Michael Campbell (Pacific Pearl Café). Additional event support, giveaway table management, and guest experience were led by Lauren Patrice (SoCal Social Society), alongside generous giveaway contributions from Christina Smallwood, Kelly Giugni, Mackenzie Love (Teeth Whitening Experience), and Lisa Wagner (Hydration Giveaway).𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗣𝗼𝗿𝘁 & 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿Port & Proper is a luxury Duffy boat charter company based in Newport Beach, CA. Specializing in curated, captain-piloted electric cruises, the company focuses on "Elevating the Standard" of harbor hospitality through heritage-inspired design, custom aesthetics, and elite service. To learn more visit www.portandproper.com

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