Comet Q Reaches Its Kickstarter Goal Within Two Minutes of Launch

Comet Q raised over US$900,000 within less than a month on Kickstarter, earning the platform's "Project We Love" badge. Comet Q front touchscreen Comet Q back with USB-C cable

A Strong Start for Comet Q on Kickstarter

HONG KONG, CHINA, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Comet Q (GL-RMQ1) officially launched on Kickstarter on June 2, 2026, reaching its US$10,000 funding goal within two minutes. The campaign continued to gain momentum, surpassing US$900,000 in pledges within less than a month and earning Kickstarter’s “Project We Love” badge.Comet Q is the world’s first remote-control hardware solution designed specifically for smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Through a single USB-C connection, it enables users to remotely wake, unlock, and control compatible devices directly from a browser. It also supports Mac mini and other compatible USB-C devices.Remote Access Beyond Software LimitationsUnlike remote access solutions that rely entirely on software running on the controlled device, Comet Q operates at the hardware level. This allows the connected device to remain accessible when it is logged out, asleep, restarting, or offline, as long as Comet Q remains connected and online.A single USB-C connection carries video, data, and power between Comet Q and the controlled device. With support for up to 2K QHD@60FPS video, users can view and interact with the device through a smooth, detailed browser-based interface.Physically disconnecting Comet Q immediately ends the active session, leaving no residual access or background process on the controlled device.Designed for Flexible, Cross-Device ControlComet Q supports compatible devices across iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, and Linux. Users can control an iPhone from a Windows computer, access a laptop from another device, or manage a Mac mini without a dedicated monitor.The built-in 1.8-inch touchscreen provides direct access to setup, connection status, and key controls, while Wi-Fi 6 supports wireless connectivity. Support for third-party networking tools such as Tailscale and ZeroTier also gives users the flexibility to choose how they connect remotely.AvailabilityComet Q is currently available on Kickstarter . Backers can also add Comet X (GL-RM4PE) or LWR02 to their pledges through the campaign page.About GL.iNet Founded in 2010, GL.iNet is a leading provider of OpenWrt-based routers and innovative remote networking solutions. From compact travel routers to cutting-edge remote KVMs, GL.iNet delivers award-winning networking technology designed for performance and security.GL.iNet gives people and organizations the power to connect with confidence. By putting control in the hands of users, GL.iNet supports the productivity and collaboration that shape a Good Life.

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