JODOGO Airport Assist Celebrates Five Years of Simplifying Airport Travel for Travelers Worldwide

JODOGO Airport Assist marks its fifth anniversary, delivering Meet & Greet, VIP Fast Track, Ground Transportation, and specialized airport support services globally.

Five Years After Launching During a Global Pandemic, JODOGO Airport Assist Continues to Simplify Airport Travel Worldwide.

Starting an airport assistance business during a global travel shutdown was challenging, but we believed travelers would always value a smoother, more personal airport experience.” — Co-Founder, JODOGO Airport Assist

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five Years After Launching Into a Global Shutdown, JODOGO Airport Assist Marks Its Anniversary With Global Expansion

The airport assistance brand built on one traveler’s frustration is deepening its global footprint, expanding airport and lounge partnerships, and investing in next-generation travel technology.

Ask most travelers what the worst part of flying is, and the answer is rarely the flight itself. It’s the airport. JODOGO Airport Assist was built around that single observation, and the conviction that it didn’t have to be that way.

Five years and thousands of traveler journeys later, that conviction has become a global business. Registered in the United States, JODOGO now operates across airports in the US, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, providing personalized airport assistance around the clock — most of it grown through word of mouth.

A frustration that turned into a five-year bet

JODOGO’s idea took shape through 2019 and was registered in the US by January 2020. Three months later, the world’s airports went silent.

“Starting an airport service business in the middle of a global travel shutdown felt almost impossible. But I knew there would be a need for support — perhaps more than ever — once travel resumed,” said a JODOGO co-founder.

Rather than shelve the idea, the team used the shutdown to refine its model and build greeter networks and airport partnerships. When travel resumed, JODOGO was ready — and travelers noticed.

What the service actually delivers

JODOGO isn’t an app pointing travelers toward their gate. It’s a human-led service, with trained staff at the airport who handle the experience directly:

• Meet & Greet — a dedicated greeter waits at the bridge or arrivals hall with the traveler’s name and flight details ready.

• VIP Fast Track — authority-backed security and immigration lanes at major hubs worldwide.

• Ground Transportation — chauffeur-driven vehicles, booked and confirmed entirely online.

• Specialist Support — for elderly travelers, passengers with disabilities, unaccompanied minors, and medical assistance needs.

People and technology, not people or technology

JODOGO’s model rests on two things working together: ground staff with deep, airport-specific knowledge, and a platform built for real-time booking, communication, and payment. The technology handles visibility; the people handle the judgment calls a system can’t.

“We are committed to revolutionising the airport experience with a comprehensive suite of personalised services. Our dedicated team is always available to assist travelers at every step of their journey,” the company said.

A standard, not a tier

Most airport concierge services reserve their best treatment for premium fares. JODOGO’s position is different: corporate travelers, celebrities, elderly passengers, and budget flyers all get the same greeter and professionalism. The tier changes; the care doesn’t.

What’s next

JODOGO’s next phase centers on a stronger technology platform, deeper airport partnerships, and greater visibility inside terminals. The company is expanding relationships with private terminal operators and premium lounges, and building platform features such as live tracking of greeters and vehicles, proactive flight alerts, and full journey visibility from booking to drop-off.

“Our tagline — ‘Just Breeze Through Airports’ — perfectly captures our mission to make airport navigation as easy and stress-free as possible, no matter where you are in the world,” said a JODOGO co-founder.

Partnership opportunities

JODOGO works with airlines, travel agencies, hotels, and corporate travel programs to fold airport assistance into existing journeys. Organisations interested in collaborating can start at www.jodogoairportassist.com.

Five years on, the frustration that started JODOGO is now a service operating at airports worldwide.

“Honestly? We just didn’t quit. Some months it was pure stubbornness. But every time a traveler told us their journey was smoother because of JODOGO, that was enough to keep moving,” said a co-founder.

About JODOGO Airport Assist

Founded in January 2020 and registered in the United States, JODOGO Airport Assist is a global airport assistance service operating across the US, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Services include meet and greet, VIP fast track, ground transportation, luggage assistance, concierge services, and specialised traveler support, available 24/7.

Website url: https://www.jodogoairportassist.com/

VIP Fast Track Airport Service: https://www.jodogoairportassist.com/vip-fast-track-airport-service

VIP Meet & Greet for Seamless Travel Support: https://www.jodogoairportassist.com/meet-and-greet-airport-service

Airport Ground Transportation : https://www.jodogoairportassist.com/airport-ground-transportation

Airport Meet and Greet Services - Airport Assistance

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