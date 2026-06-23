Top PVC Deco Film Manufacturer Expands Global Decorative Materials Market Presence With Advanced Film Innovation

JIANGSHAN, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

In the rapidly evolving global surface decoration and building materials industry, Zhejiang Biaolong New Materials Co., Ltd. has been widely recognized as a Top PVC Deco Film manufacturer, steadily strengthening its position through continuous product innovation, advanced coating technology, and diversified application development. The company has built a strong reputation in international markets for delivering stable-quality decorative film materials that serve furniture manufacturing, interior design, flooring systems, and architectural surface finishing industries. Among its key product lines, PVC Wood Grain Film has become one of the most influential offerings, contributing significantly to its growing global demand.

Over the past decade, the decorative materials sector has experienced strong growth driven by increasing urbanization, rising demand for aesthetic interior solutions, and the global shift toward cost-effective alternatives to natural materials. Against this backdrop, Zhejiang Biaolong New Materials Co., Ltd. has strategically positioned itself as a professional manufacturer focused on high-performance PVC-based decorative films. The company has continuously invested in production technology upgrades, raw material optimization, and environmental protection improvements, enabling it to meet increasingly stringent international standards.

Expanding Role in PVC Decorative Film Manufacturing

As a Top PVC Deco Film manufacturer, the company specializes in the production of decorative surface films designed to simulate natural textures such as wood, stone, leather, and fabric. These films are widely used in furniture lamination, wall panels, cabinet surfaces, doors, and flooring systems. By combining advanced printing technology with precision embossing processes, Zhejiang Biaolong New Materials Co., Ltd. is able to deliver highly realistic surface textures with strong durability and consistent color performance.

One of its flagship products, PVC Wood Grain Film, has gained significant attention in both domestic and international markets. This product is designed to replicate the natural appearance of wood while offering superior resistance to moisture, wear, and deformation. Compared to traditional wood veneer materials, PVC Wood Grain Film provides a more cost-effective and sustainable alternative, making it widely adopted in modern interior decoration projects.

The company’s product development strategy focuses on combining visual aesthetics with functional performance. As a result, its decorative films not only enhance surface appearance but also provide protective properties such as scratch resistance, UV stability, and chemical resistance. These features have made the company’s products highly competitive in the global decorative materials industry.

Technological Innovation and Production Capabilities

Zhejiang Biaolong New Materials Co., Ltd. has established a modern production system equipped with advanced coating lines, gravure printing machines, and precision embossing equipment. These technologies enable the company to achieve high-definition texture reproduction and stable mass production efficiency.

In recent years, the company has focused on improving environmental performance by adopting low-VOC production processes and environmentally friendly raw materials. This aligns with global trends toward sustainable building materials and green manufacturing practices. The company’s PVC Wood Grain Film products are designed to meet international environmental standards, making them suitable for use in residential, commercial, and public construction projects.

Digital color management systems are also integrated into the production workflow to ensure consistency across batches. This allows designers and manufacturers to maintain uniform visual effects across large-scale projects, a critical requirement in the global furniture and interior design industries.

Market Expansion and Global Applications

As demand for high-quality decorative surface materials continues to grow worldwide, Zhejiang Biaolong New Materials Co., Ltd. has expanded its market reach across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and South America. Its PVC Wood Grain Film products are widely used in furniture manufacturing, interior wall decoration, office space design, and residential renovation projects.

Industry analysts note that the increasing popularity of PVC decorative films is closely linked to their versatility, affordability, and ease of application. Compared to traditional finishing materials, PVC films significantly reduce production costs and installation time while maintaining strong visual appeal. This has led to widespread adoption among furniture manufacturers and interior contractors seeking efficient and scalable solutions.

The company also actively participates in international trade exhibitions and building materials fairs, showcasing its latest decorative film designs and surface technologies. These platforms have helped strengthen its brand recognition and establish long-term partnerships with distributors and manufacturers worldwide.

Quality Assurance and Product Reliability

Quality control remains a core priority for Zhejiang Biaolong New Materials Co., Ltd.. Each stage of production, from raw material selection to final inspection, is subject to strict quality monitoring procedures. The company conducts comprehensive testing on thickness uniformity, adhesion strength, abrasion resistance, and color stability to ensure consistent product performance.

The PVC Wood Grain Film series undergoes additional durability testing to simulate real-world usage conditions, including temperature variation, humidity exposure, and mechanical wear. These rigorous quality assurance processes ensure that the final products meet the expectations of global customers in demanding application environments.

By maintaining stable product quality and reliable supply capacity, the company has established itself as a trusted partner for furniture manufacturers and construction material suppliers.

Industry Trends and Future Outlook

The global decorative materials industry is expected to continue evolving toward sustainability, customization, and high-performance surface solutions. As a Top PVC Deco Film manufacturer, Zhejiang Biaolong New Materials Co., Ltd. is well positioned to benefit from these long-term trends.

The company plans to further enhance its PVC Wood Grain Film technology by improving texture realism, expanding color options, and developing more environmentally friendly formulations. At the same time, it aims to increase automation in production processes to improve efficiency and reduce energy consumption.

With growing demand for cost-effective and visually appealing decorative materials, the company is expected to continue expanding its global presence and strengthening its role in the international PVC film industry.

About Zhejiang Biaolong New Materials Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Biaolong New Materials Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer specializing in PVC decorative films for furniture, interior design, and building materials applications. The company’s core product line includes PVC Wood Grain Film, which is widely used for surface decoration and protective finishing. With advanced production technology, strict quality control systems, and a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, the company serves global markets across multiple industries. For more information, please visit www.www.biaolongpvc.com.

Address: No.2 Helai Road, Lianhua Mountain Industrial Park, Jiangshan City

Official Website: https://www.biaolongpvc.com/

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