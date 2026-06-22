New Hanover County Board of Elections seeks public feedback on proposed 2026 Early Voting Plan

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. – The New Hanover County Board of Elections is inviting members of the public to review and provide feedback on the proposed Early Voting Plan for the 2026 Statewide General Election.

The proposed plan outlines recommended early voting sites, dates, and hours for the 2026 Statewide General Election in New Hanover County. Residents are encouraged to review the proposal and submit comments for consideration by the Board of Elections by 5 p.m. on July 10, 2026.

The proposed Early Voting Plan may be viewed online here.

Public comments may be submitted online here.

The New Hanover County Board of Elections will review the comments and discuss the proposed plan during its regular meeting on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Following Board approval, the plan will be submitted to the North Carolina State Board of Elections by July 24, 2026.

Public input is an important part of the early voting planning process and helps ensure voting opportunities remain accessible to New Hanover County voters.

Questions regarding the proposed Early Voting Plan may be directed to the New Hanover County Board of Elections by emailing newhanover.boe@nhcgov.com.

About Early Voting

During the Early Voting period, registered voters in New Hanover County may vote at any approved early voting site in the county. Eligible voters may also register to vote or update an existing registration and vote on the same day at any early voting site during the Early Voting period.