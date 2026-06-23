Governor Morrisey Opens New 11-mile Section of Corridor H ...

KERENS, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today joined West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Todd Rumbaugh, Federal Highway Administration Administrator Sean McMaster, and state and local officials to celebrate the opening of a new 11-mile, four-lane section of Corridor H extending from Kerens in Randolph County toward Parsons in Tucker County.

"Today's ribbon cutting is about far more than opening another stretch of highway," said Governor Morrisey. "Every mile of Corridor H removes another barrier, connects another community, and brings new opportunity within reach. This project is helping shrink the distance between our communities while creating a stronger, safer, and more prosperous future for the people of West Virginia."

The newly opened section improves safety, shortens travel times, and strengthens connections between Randolph and Tucker counties for residents, businesses, emergency responders, school buses, and visitors traveling through the region.

With today's opening, 112 miles of Corridor H are now open to traffic. Nearly $2 billion has been invested in the corridor to date, while another 19.6 miles remain under active construction or development, supported by more than $307 million in committed state and federal funding. When complete, Corridor H will connect Interstate 79 in Weston with the Virginia state line, improving mobility, expanding economic opportunity, and strengthening connections for communities across central and eastern West Virginia.

"Today's opening is an important milestone, but there's still work ahead," Governor Morrisey said. "We'll keep moving forward mile by mile until Corridor H is complete, because every new section brings communities closer together and creates new opportunities for the people of West Virginia."

The West Virginia Division of Highways is executing an aggressive, phased completion strategy sequenced through 2028–2034. When fully completed, Corridor H will seamlessly connect Interstate 79 in Weston, West Virginia, directly to Wardensville, and on to the Virginia state line.