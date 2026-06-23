Governor Morrisey Announces ALABAMA to Headline America250 Capital City Celebration ...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today announced that legendary country music group ALABAMA will headline West Virginia's America250 Capital City Celebration on Friday, July 3, 2026, as part of the Mountain State's commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Watch Governor Morrisey’s Announcement Here.

“When America turns 250, we want a celebration that families can enjoy together and remember for the rest of their lives,” said Governor Morrisey. “ALABAMA’s music has brought generations of Americans together, and we're excited to welcome them to West Virginia as we celebrate this historic milestone.”

The four-day celebration will also feature a performance by the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, July 4, and Southern rock icons The Marshall Tucker Band on Sunday, July 5. There will also be a Fireworks Extravaganza on July 3 and 10:00pm.

The Capital City Celebration, scheduled for July 2-5, 2026, will feature the America250 Wheel, the world's tallest portable Ferris Wheel, nightly 3D projection light shows on the State Capitol, family-friendly activities, and other special events held alongside the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta.

“America250 is about more than a single event or a single weekend,” said Governor Morrisey. “From murals and bell-ringing ceremonies to community celebrations across all 55 counties, we're creating opportunities for West Virginians to come together, honor our history, and celebrate the freedoms that have made America the greatest nation in the world.”

For more information about West Virginia's America250 celebration, visit wv250.com and follow @westvirginia250 on Facebook and Instagram.