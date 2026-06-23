VMD Sciences Launches Global Veterinary Export Pharmacy – Bringing Human-Standard Regulated Access to Animal Medicines

VMD SCIENCES

Compliant, Global Access to Critical Medicines, including those on Essential Medicines Lists from WSAVA and WVA, and List of Antimicrobials compiled by WOAH

VMAPs help connect animals with treatments they need and support veterinarians as they address unmet medical needs, emerging diseases, and drug shortages in their respective countries.” — Dr. Wendy Vaala, VMD, DACVIM (LAIM)

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VMD Sciences (VMDS) , the leader in veterinary pharmaceutical and biotech access with expert regulatory support, today announced the launch of its Global Veterinary Export Pharmacy and the global introduction of VMAPs – Veterinary Managed Access Programs. This expansion complements the company’s established global drug and vaccine importation services that successfully support veterinarians in the United States with access to critical medicines licensed outside of the country.For more than thirty years, human physicians and their patients have benefited from accessing global medicines that address critical unmet treatment needs through structured regulatory pathways known as Managed Access Programs. VMD Sciences is now bringing that same possibility to the world’s veterinarians and the animals they treat. These veterinary therapeutic access pathways are critical during periods of drug shortages, emergingdiseases, and for addressing overall unmet treatment needs.“Veterinarians have long faced unnecessary barriers that human medicine overcame decades ago,” said Ricky Falcha, President of VMD Sciences. “With the launch of our Global Export Pharmacy and Regulatory Services, we are closing that gap. Our mission is to ensure veterinarians worldwide have a pathway to access the therapies their patients need, regardless of commercial status of the product in their country, just as human healthcare has done for decades.”The new Global Export Pharmacy and Services, located in Lake Worth, Florida, USA, enable veterinary practices, clinics, and distributors outside the United States to access high-quality, U.S.-sourced FDA and USDA approved medications through fully compliant export channels.This initiative also makes VMD Sciences the first company to provide veterinarians worldwide with compliant access to the lists of essential medicines and antimicrobials complied by the World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA), World Veterinary Association (WVA) and BROOKE, and the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH). These organizations represent over half a million veterinarians in more than 180 countries worldwide. These Essential Medicines Lists are modeled after the World Health Organization's human essential medicines framework. They identify the core drugs needed to deliver minimum standards of care and treatment for the most common and urgent diseases. These lists are widely recognized as vital tools for addressing global disparities in veterinary medicine access.VMDS’ Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Wendy Vaala, VMD, DACVIM (LAIM), explains, “With the introduction of VMAPs, VMD Sciences offers veterinarians around the globe country-specific, regulatory-compliant access to approved, branded medicines and vaccines to help elevate standard-of-care for their patients. VMAPs help connect animals with treatments they need and support veterinarians as they address unmet medical needs, emerging diseases, and drug shortages in their respective countries.”What are Veterinary Managed Access Programs (VMAPs) Inspired by successful human Managed Access Programs, VMAPs provide compassionate, regulated access to promising veterinary medicines. VMAPs may be available for investigational therapies, specialized formulations, and treatments for rare or complex conditions before they are widely available or fully approved or may never be available in a veterinarian’s own country. These programs are designed to meet urgent clinical treatment needs while maintaining full regulatory compliance. VMAPs can be deployed in partnership with the pharmaceutical industry to globally address unmet needs at various stages of the product lifecycles.Veterinary professionals, manufacturers, and distributors interested in Global Pharmacy Export Services or VMAPs are invited to contact the team through LinkedIn or directly on their website at vmdsciences.com.About VMD Sciences - VMD Sciences is a veterinary-focused regulatory, access, and distribution solutions company dedicated to expanding access to animal health therapies worldwide. Through compliant importation, Veterinary Managed Access Programs (VMAPs), real-world data support, and global export services, VMDS helps veterinarians overcome barriers to treatment and deliver better outcomes for animals.

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