Shvarts Black Presents Dreams of Belshazzar, a Classical Album Rooted in Ancient Babylon

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shvarts Black , composer, poet, and multidisciplinary artist, has released Dreams of Belshazzar , a 15-track classical album that draws from the stories, symbols, and historic imagination of ancient Babylon. Blending instrumental and vocal compositions, the album guides listeners through a dramatic musical world shaped by sacred texts, royal imagery, biblical references, legendary rulers, and the rise and fall of one of antiquity’s most enduring civilizations.For Shvarts Black, the album began long before the first notes were written. As a child, he developed an early fascination with the ancient world after hearing the Epic of Gilgamesh read aloud by his father. The names of Babylonian kings and the fragments of a civilization preserved through tablets, stories, and ruins became part of his imagination. Over time, that interest developed into a broader artistic exploration of history, spirituality, memory, and the emotional power of lost civilizations.“Babylon has been part of my inner world since childhood,” says Shvarts Black. “The names, stories, symbols, and mysteries of that civilization always felt strangely familiar to me. With Dreams of Belshazzar, I wanted to create more than a collection of compositions. I wanted to build a musical world where history, mythology, memory, and imagination could meet.”The album includes instrumental and vocal works designed to evoke different chapters of Babylonian history and legend. Tracks such as “Enuma Elish,” “I Am Hammurabi, the Incomparable King,” “Royal Procession of Nebuchadnezzar,” “Hanging Gardens of Babylon,” “Cyrus the Great Enters Babylon,” and “Feast of Belshazzar” approach the ancient city from distinct perspectives. Some compositions draw from historical events, while others explore the atmosphere of prophecy, grandeur, exile, ambition, and decline that continues to shape modern perceptions of Babylon.Vocal selections add another dimension to the project by incorporating references to ancient texts, cuneiform tablets, and biblical accounts connected to Babylon. These pieces are intended to give listeners a sense of entering a distant cultural landscape rather than simply observing it from the present day.The release reflects Shvarts Black’s broader approach to composition. His repertoire moves across classical, cinematic, piano, lyrical, ambient, experimental, jazz, ethnic, and contemporary forms. Instead of working within a single genre, he develops each project as its own symbolic and emotional environment. His music is often informed by mythology, poetry, philosophy, spirituality, and the hidden connections between civilizations across time.Dreams of Belshazzar is the first entry in a planned series of albums exploring the history of human civilization through music. With this opening chapter, Shvarts Black presents Babylon not as a distant archaeological subject, but as a living source of reflection: a city of gold, dust, ritual, prophecy, and silence that continues to speak through the stories it left behind.To learn more, please visit https://.shvarts.black or download on Spotify About Shvarts BlackShvarts Black is a composer, poet, and multidisciplinary creator whose work explores the intersection of music, symbolism, mythology, philosophy, and emotional storytelling. His compositions span classical, orchestral, piano, cinematic, vocal, ambient, experimental, jazz, ethnic, and contemporary forms. Drawing inspiration from history, dreams, spiritual traditions, poetry, and lost civilizations, he creates immersive musical worlds built around atmosphere, meaning, and artistic depth.

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