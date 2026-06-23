Britton Marketing & Design Group Names Meg Tiffany President and Chief Creative Officer as Founders Retire

Meg Tiffany President and Chief Creative Officer

Sue and Jeff Britton retire after two decades building one of the Midwest’s most celebrated boutique creative agencies

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meg Tiffany has been named President and Chief Creative Officer (CCO) of Fort Wayne, Indiana-based Britton Marketing & Design Group upon the retirement of founders Sue and Jeff Britton, who started the agency twenty years ago.For Sue and Jeff, the transition represents both a milestone and a moment of deep confidence, as the agency they founded in 2006 has grown into a full-service boutique agency that executes at a national scale, known for brand strategy, design, photography, and lifestyle brand marketing.The agency’s clients include Vera Bradley, Peter Millar, Pyrex, Anderson Tuftex, Arhaus, CandleScience, Zesty Paws and Epson, among others, fulfilling the Brittons’ vision of a boutique agency with a national client roster, a deeply loyal team, and a reputation for creative excellence. Their retirement marks the close of a founding legacy and the beginning of Britton’s next chapter.Tiffany joined Britton in 2024 as Agency Director, after a career spanning senior roles with major brands such as Vera Bradley, Under Armour, Rakuten, and Wegmans. She graduated from Indiana University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Visual Communication and Graphic Design and currently serves on the board of the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.“What Sue and Jeff built here is something I’ve spent my whole career looking for — a place that pursues the highest level of creative excellence while remaining deeply human and leading with heart,” said Tiffany. “They created a boutique agency that became one of the most respected names in Midwest marketing, all without ever losing sight of who they are. That belief, that people do their best work when they feel seen and supported, is everything to me. I’m humbled by this opportunity, and my commitment is simple: show up every day for the people who make Britton what it is.”“It was very evident from early on that Jeff (Britton) and I had found our successor in Meg (Tiffany),” said Sue Britton. “Meg is truly one-of-a-kind. It is so reassuring that by entrusting Britton into Meg’s capable hands, the company is equipped to move forward with fresh ideas and new marketing thought-leadership – so critical in today’s complex marketing space. We could not be more confident in her love for Britton and the special people who work here.”“I wish Sue and Jeff a happy retirement, and they could not have picked a better successor than Meg (Tiffany),” said Mark Alfieri, Founder & CEO of BrandStar. “She is perfect cultural fit for the organization. Under Tiffany’s leadership, Britton will expand its creative services and deepen its investment in the team, all with the same human-centered culture at its core that has defined the agency since day one, all while continuing to push the quality of the work to higher levels from the experiences she has brought to the agency.”Britton operates as part of the BrandStar ecosystem, giving the agency access to expanded capabilities, resources, and cross-disciplinary expertise across BrandStar’s portfolio of marketing, media, and production companies.###About Britton Marketing & Design GroupBritton Marketing & Design Group is a women-led boutique creative agency headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Founded in 2006, Britton has spent two decades helping lifestyle brands find their open space, tell their truth, and connect with the people who will love them back. Through brand strategy, design, photography, and marketing, the agency brings together world-class creative and a deep understanding of what makes brands — and the people behind them — truly valuable. Britton is part of the BrandStar ecosystem and serves clients across the country.About BrandStarBrandStar is a fully integrated marketing and media company headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida. BrandStar’s ecosystem includes BrandStar Entertainment, BrandStar Marketing, BrandStar Digital, BrandStar Studios, and Britton Marketing & Design Group, giving clients access to a comprehensive range of marketing, media, production, and creative capabilities under one roof. For more information, visit brandstar.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.