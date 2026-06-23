California and Pacific partners issue joint statement, deepening cooperation on climate adaptation and resilience

SACRAMENTO – Following the Pacific Climate Summit convened by Pacific Civic Exchange in Honolulu, representatives from the State of California, the Territory of Guam, the State of Hawai’i, the Republic of Kiribati, the Republic of Vanuatu, and Weno Municipality of the Federated States of Micronesia affirmed their shared intent to strengthen climate adaptation and resilience in the Pacific through deeper regional cooperation:

“Across the Pacific, rising temperatures are driving more frequent and severe climate impacts, exposing communities to mounting climate-related hazards at great cost to households, communities, businesses, and public budgets.

The jurisdictions recognize that strengthening regional adaptive capacity and resilience is vital to ensuring that the diverse communities, natural ecosystems, and built economies of the Pacific can continue to thrive despite the escalating challenges, shocks, and stresses of climate change and other environmental pressures.

Recognizing their shared stewardship of the Pacific and the opportunity to strengthen economic resilience through inclusive regional cooperation, the governments of California, Guam, Hawai’i, Kiribati, Vanuatu, and Weno endeavor to work together — and with other Pacific jurisdictions and partners — to advance climate adaptation and build long-term resilience. To that end, the jurisdictions intend to cooperate on a range of shared priorities to ensure the well-being, safety, and prosperity of our communities and ecosystems.

Together, the jurisdictions intend to work towards sustained cooperation on our shared priorities.”