Early Upplai Data Shows Most ChatGPT-Era Resumes Fall Short of ATS Readiness

Upplai ATS Score Checker app for ChatGPT gives job seekers an ATS score, ranked keyword gaps, and resume improvement recommendations inside ChatGPT.

Most resumes fall short of an ATS passing score. Upplai’s new app gives job seekers visibility into resume performance inside ChatGPT.

The ATS is the first gatekeeper in hiring, and for most candidates it’s invisible. A real score takes that gatekeeper out of the dark and tells a job seeker exactly what to fix.” — Francis Quimby, former Associate Director, UCLA Anderson

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As more job seekers use ChatGPT to find jobs and tailor resumes, a new problem is emerging in the labor market: a resume can read well to a human and still perform poorly in the automated systems that screen applications first.Early data from Upplai, an AI resume and cover letter platform , shows how wide that gap can be. Across approximately 750 early users of Upplai’s new ChatGPT app, the average first-check ATS score was 42 out of 100 when compared against a specific job description. In Upplai’s scoring model, a score over 70 indicates lower risk of ATS filtering for most roles, while 85 or higher is a stronger target for highly competitive roles.Upplai built the new app, Upplai ATS Score Checker , to give job seekers ATS visibility inside the same ChatGPT conversation where many are already drafting and improving resumes. The app returns a resume score from 0 to 100, ranked keyword gaps, keyword-by-keyword scoring, and recommendations to improve the resume for a specific job.“ChatGPT made resume writing easier, but it didn’t make ATS screening transparent,” said Soubhik Dawn, founder of Upplai. “Job seekers can now generate a polished resume in minutes, but they still have no visibility into whether their resume will survive the first automated screen.”The launch follows OpenAI’s June 1st ChatGPT update, which made job search and resume formatting part of the ChatGPT workflow. ChatGPT can now help users find live job listings, upload or create a resume, tailor it to a specific role, and download it in a polished format. Upplai’s new app addresses the next gap in that workflow: helping job seekers understand whether a polished resume is also ATS-ready. Applicant tracking systems are widely used by employers to organize, filter, and search resumes before a recruiter reviews candidates. For job seekers, that creates a hidden first gate. A resume may be well written, but if it misses job-specific terminology, underrepresents important skills, uses keywords weakly, or buries relevant experience in ways screening software cannot interpret, the application may never get serious consideration.“The ATS is the first gatekeeper in hiring, and for most candidates it’s invisible,” said Francis Quimby, former Associate Director of Career Advising at UCLA Anderson School of Management. “A real score takes that gatekeeper out of the dark and tells a job seeker exactly what to fix.”ATS scoring is different from resume writing. It requires comparing a resume against a specific job description, identifying the most important role-specific keywords, weighing their relevance to the role, checking whether they appear in the resume, evaluating how well they are used in context, measuring whether they appear often enough without keyword stuffing, and producing a consistent score for the same resume and job.Inside ChatGPT, users can add 'Upplai ATS Score Checker' from the Apps directory, provide a resume and job description, and receive an ATS score with prioritized recommendations. They can then ask ChatGPT to revise the resume using Upplai’s recommendations, rescore it, and repeat the process in the same conversation.The app is designed to make ATS optimization more transparent without encouraging candidates to game the system. Upplai also cautions job seekers not to treat the score as the whole application. A higher ATS score can help reduce the risk of being filtered out by automated screening, but it does not guarantee an interview. The resume still needs to make a clear, credible case to the human recruiter or hiring manager who reads it next.Upplai ATS Score Checker is available in ChatGPT’s Apps directory. The free tier includes 20 ATS scores inside ChatGPT with no credit card required, and users who purchase a resume pack on Upplai receive additional scores. Resume packs start at $5 one-time, with no subscription.About UpplaiUpplai, pronounced “apply,” is an AI resume and cover letter platform that helps job seekers tailor applications to each job, optimize for ATS and recruiter screening, understand every suggested change, and stay in control of the final resume. Upplai has been featured in Forbes.

How to Check Your Resume ATS Score Inside ChatGPT

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