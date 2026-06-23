Water billing underway as residents and businesses receive first bill

HAMILTON, ON – The Hamilton Utilities Billing (HUB) team has been working diligently to support a smooth transition for Hamilton residents and businesses as they have started to receive water service bills directly from HUB.

At this time, HUB is experiencing significantly high call volumes, resulting in extended wait times for residents contacting customer service. Timely and efficient customer support remains a priority, with staff and the customer service partner working diligently to respond to inquiries as quickly and effectively as possible.

Residents are encouraged to visit hamilton.ca/HUB for updates, frequently asked questions and additional information.

To further support all Hamilton residents and businesses during the transition, late payment fees (including interest) on any overdue balances or taxes related to unpaid HUB issued water bills will not be charged between April and July 1, 2026.

Residents and businesses can be assured that this new City-managed service aims to:

Ensure a seamless transition for all residents and businesses

Make it easier to get help with billing questions through direct customer service

Provide secure access to water billing and account information

Offer clear, transparent billing information

This change reflects the City’s ongoing commitment to improve efficiency, make services more transparent and easier to access, while allowing Alectra Utilities to focus on electricity delivery.

The City appreciates residents' patience and understanding as we continue to roll out this new City-managed service.

Quick facts:

Customers who receive their electricity billing from Alectra will continue to do so, with no changes or impacts.

The transition from Alectra Utilities to HUB started in mid-April and varied based on meter reading and billing cycles. This means some residents would have received their first HUB water bill in April and others in May.

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