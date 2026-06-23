Speedrun AI Labs (www.speedrunlab.ai) Deploys Autonomous Marketing Agent Running Social Media End to End

Speedrun AI Labs deploys autonomous marketing agent that runs social media end to end with humans in the loop. First production deployment: Investing Platform.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Speedrun AI Labs ( www.speedrunlab.ai ) has deployed an autonomous marketing agent that runs an organisation's social media content production from end to end, with human approval built into every publishing step. The first production deployment is for Investing Platform, the wholesale investment marketplace co-founded by Speedrun founder Adnan Tanveer.The agent handles the full content pipeline: sourcing and verifying news, producing on-brand visual carousels, drafting copy, and preparing platform-ready assets for Instagram and LinkedIn. What it deliberately does not do is post. Every output is passed to a human for approval before it reaches an audience, and a separate human handles publishing."The interesting part is not that an agent can make content. Plenty can," said Adnan Tanveer, founder of Speedrun AI Labs. "The interesting part is that this one runs the whole production line and asks for a human signature before anything ships. Fast moving teams do not want to be replaced. They want the grunt work done and the final call kept. That is the human in the loop, and it is the only model we deploy."The system is designed so that the only input it needs from the business is steer: the type of content, the angle, the priorities. From that direction it produces a finished, on-brand output ready for human review. For Investing Platform, that has meant a daily news brief and thematic carousels produced to a locked brand standard, with zero design drift between editions.Speedrun AI Labs builds and deploys autonomous AI agents inside Australian businesses, with a consistent design principle of end to end automation under human oversight. The marketing agent joins a production lineup that includes agents for SMS reactivation and customer relationship management, with administration and finance agents in development.Speedrun AI Labs is at speedrunlab.ai.About Adnan TanveerAdnan Tanveer holds an MBA in Investment Management from the London School of Business and Finance and an MBA Advanced from Sydney Business School. He has 15+ years of experience in financial services, is the founder of Speedrun AI Labs, and co-founder of Investing Platform.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.