LaborForce Media Announces Labor’s 9/11 Legacy for the 25th Anniversary of September 11th

Labor’s 9/11 Legacy is a commemorative project dedicated to the people who answered the call, held communities together, and helped rebuild New York and the nation after September 11th. LaborForce Media is a labor-focused media platform covering unions, workers, employers, and communities across the country through digital media, interviews, events, and special projects. Airing weeknights Monday through Friday from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM EST, The Arthur Aidala Power Hour is a live, local radio program focused squarely on New York City—told through the lens of a born-and-raised New Yorker. iHeartMedia New York’s 710 WOR. Aidala, Bertuna & Kamins is a high-powered firm handling criminal law, civil litigation, and appellate matters, delivering the best possible outcomes through focused, hands-on teams devoted to every client’s case.

25th anniversary project hosted by Arthur Aidala will honor workers, first responders and leaders who helped America rebuild.

Labor’s 9/11 Legacy honors the courage, resilience, and service of the people who helped New York and the nation recover after 9/11.” — Kerri O'Brien, CEO LaborForce Media

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LaborForce Media today announced the development of Labor’s 9/11 Legacy, a major 25th Anniversary media project dedicated to honoring the workers, first responders, unions, and civic leaders whose courage, sacrifice, and service helped carry New York City — and the nation — through the aftermath of September 11th.The events of September 11th remain etched in the national memory as a day of profound loss, deep uncertainty, and extraordinary courage. Labor’s 9/11 Legacy is intended to document that moment through the voices of the workers, first responders, unions, and civic leaders who answered the call: the workers, first responders, unions, and civic leaders who ran toward danger, held communities together, cleared the wreckage, restored critical infrastructure, and helped America recover in the days, months, and years that followed. Through compelling audio storytelling, interviews, and multi-platform media content, the project will preserve voices and perspectives that deserve to be remembered and shared with future generations.At its core, the project is about honoring the human story behind one of the most defining moments in modern American history.“Too often, the labor story of 9/11 is treated as background when in reality it is central to the story of how America endured and rebuilt,” said Kerri O’Brien, Co-Founder and CEO of LaborForce Media. “This project is meant to honor the workers, first responders, and leaders whose actions reflected the very best of this country. Their service was not only about New York. It was about resilience, sacrifice, duty, and the strength of a nation.”The series will be hosted by Arthur Aidala , one of New York’s most recognizable legal and media voices. Aidala is a New York City trial attorney, Managing Partner of Aidala, Bertuna & Kamins, host of The Arthur Aidala Power Hour radio show, and an on-air radio and television legal analyst known for his commanding presence, sharp perspective, and deep connection to New York City. His background in law, media, public affairs, and live commentary will inform the project’s coverage and interviews.“Like so many New Yorkers, I remember exactly where I was on September 11th," Arthur Aidala said. "For me this project is deeply personal because I also lost a friend that day. I chose to be part of Labor’s 9/11 Legacy because this is not just a story about tragedy — it is a story about courage, sacrifice, and the working men and women who helped carry this city and this country forward.”“Arthur brings credibility, energy, and a distinct New York voice to this project,” said Darren Yelin, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of LaborForce Media. “He understands how to lead meaningful conversations and how to connect with people in a way that is both compelling and authentic. That matters for a project of this importance.”While full programming details will be announced in the months ahead, Labor’s 9/11 Legacy is being developed as a thoughtful, high-integrity initiative that will explore the story of September 11th through the people who lived it and the people who carried the city and the country forward. The project will focus not only on the immediate acts of rescue and response, but also on the long journey of recovery, cleanup, rebuilding, remembrance, and the lasting impact on workers, families, and communities.The project is intended to document perspectives from union households, first responder communities, civic leaders, New Yorkers, and others connected to the events and aftermath of September 11th.LaborForce Media said the project is intended to serve as both a historical record and a commemorative platform for voices that have often been underrepresented in broader September 11th coverage.“At LaborForce Media, we believe labor stories are American stories,” O’Brien said. “This project is about ensuring that the people who helped America endure one of its darkest days are remembered with the respect, dignity, and visibility they deserve.”Story submissions and partnership inquiries related to Labor’s 9/11 Legacy are currently being accepted.Media Contacts:Darren YelinCo-Founder and Chief Revenue OfficerLaborForce Mediadarren@laborforcemedia.comJoan Pelzer917.670.7071Joan@JoanPelzerSocial.comExecutive Producer & Co-Host, The Arthur Aidala Power Hour on AM970 radioAbout LaborForce MediaLaborForce Media is a labor-focused media platform, covering news, storytelling, media partnerships, and content that elevate the voices of unions, workers, employers, and communities across the country. Through digital media, events, interviews, thought leadership, and special projects, LaborForce Media connects audiences with the stories that shape working America.About Aidala Bertuna & Kamins, PCAidala, Bertuna & Kamins is a high-powered firm handling criminal law, civil litigation, and appellate matters, delivering the best possible outcomes through focused, hands-on teams devoted to every client’s case.

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