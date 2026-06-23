Volie Joins DriveCentric’s Partner Hub to Close the Loop in Dealership Communication

New integration connects AI-powered communication intelligence with engagement data to help dealerships improve visibility, appointments and recover revenue.

We’re excited to partner with DriveCentric to deliver a more connected experience for dealerships.” — Scott Davis/President, CEO

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Volie , the AI-enhanced communication and revenue recovery platform purpose-built for dealerships, today announced an integration partnership with DriveCentric , the fastest-growing AI-powered customer engagement and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology for the automotive industry.The integration connects Volie’s real-time call intelligence, outbound optimization, and AI-powered communication capabilities with DriveCentric’s CRM, giving dealerships complete visibility into every inbound and outbound interaction alongside their CRM data. Together, the solutions help dealers improve follow-up speed, strengthen appointment conversion, and drive measurable revenue recovery across every department.“We’re excited to partner with DriveCentric to deliver a more connected experience for dealerships. Our customers have been asking for this integration, and together, DriveCentric and Volie will help sales BDC teams simplify operations, improve visibility across every customer interaction, and drive greater productivity.”— Scott Davis, President/CEO, VolieThe partnership combines DriveCentric’s modern customer engagement platform with Volie’s AI-powered communication intelligence, enabling dealerships to better connect customer conversations, agent performance, and CRM activity in one streamlined workflow.“When dealers see their CRM and communication data working together, the outcome isn’t just efficiency. It’s revenue they were already leaving on the table.”— Joe Hampton, Head of Partnerships & Corporate Strategy, DriveCentricVolie’s platform analyzes 100% of inbound and outbound calls, identifies missed revenue opportunities in real time, and unifies call campaigns, customer data, and agent activity into a single platform. For dealerships already using DriveCentric, the partnership helps ensure no opportunity, conversation, or follow-up falls through the cracks.About VolieBased in Fort Myers, FL, Volie is an AI-enhanced BDC communication platform designed specifically for the automotive industry. The platform centralizes and streamlines all inbound and outbound communications, integrates seamlessly with leading CRM and DMS systems, and delivers comprehensive reporting and real-time performance insights.By combining intelligent automation with advanced call intelligence, Volie enables dealerships to increase productivity, enhance customer experience, and optimize every interaction.Dealerships leverage Volie to manage higher call volumes, reduce agent downtime, and improve appointment conversion rates through data-driven decision-making.Volie’s mission is to empower automotive business development centers to operate more efficiently with greater visibility and accountability, helping dealerships measure their metrics, manage performance, and drive sustainable growth. To learn more, visit www.volie.com About DriveCentricDriveCentric delivers AI-powered customer engagement and CRM technology built specifically for dealerships. The platform helps teams create modern, personalized customer experiences across messaging, digital retailing, and every key communication channel.Backed by more than a decade of automotive data and purpose-built intelligence, DriveCentric helps dealerships engage customers across the full ownership lifecycle.Media ContactsDriveCentricAudrey Fuszafusz@drivecentric.com

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