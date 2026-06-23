Chairman Guthrie, Ranking Member Pallone Release Revised KIDS Act Text

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02), Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, and Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06), Ranking Member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, released legislative text of the Kids Internet and Digital Safety (KIDS) Act.

“Last year, Ranking Member Pallone and I first expressed our deep desire for a bipartisan kids’ safety package that would deliver lasting, effective, and enforceable protections for children and teens online. I’m proud to say that our continued negotiations, since that initial agreement and then following our full committee markup in March, have led to a bipartisan agreement that would establish the strongest protections to date,” said Chairman Guthrie. “The bipartisan KIDS Act addresses the proven harms from online platforms ranging from social media to gaming to artificial intelligence and pornography, establishes new privacy protections for children and teens, and gives parents the necessary tools to fight back against Big Tech. I want to thank Ranking Member Pallone for our ongoing work together, and I am hopeful that this consensus legislation can soon be considered by the full House.”

“Big Tech has had a free pass for far too long while kids and teens face real harm online, including predatory design features, dangerous chatbots, and data brokers profiting off their personal information,” said Ranking Member Pallone.“This agreement proves Congress can come together to deliver real online protections for our nation’s young people. I'm proud of the work the House Energy and Commerce Committee has done on a bipartisan basis, and I look forward to working with Chairman Guthrie to bring this package to the House floor for a vote soon.”

CLICK HERE to view the KIDS Act text.