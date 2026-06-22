Get on the Bus unites families across California

Get on the Bus, a program dedicated to strengthening families, recently visited multiple prisons across California. Volunteers and families of incarcerated people visited Avenal State Prison, Correctional Training Facility, Folsom State Prison and Salinas Valley State Prison.

Avenal State Prison hosted a Get on the Bus (GOTB) event organized by the Center for Restorative Justice Works. The mid-April event facilitates meaningful, in-person visits between incarcerated parents and their children. The effort supports the restoration of family connections for those impacted by incarceration.

Arriving by bus, participants were then welcomed into a carefully prepared visiting environment. The room promoted comfort, dignity and positive interaction. Volunteers and staff coordinated activities, providing support to ensure families engaged in a structured and respectful setting.

Activities such as face painting helped create a warm and engaging atmosphere for the children. Incarcerated persons were also given the opportunity to present their children with teddy bears. The bear is a tangible expression of care and connection.

This gesture reinforced emotional bonds and helped create lasting memories for both parents and children. For many families, the visit marked in important step in maintaining relationships despite the challenges of incarceration.

Submitted by Lt. Pablo Chavez

CTF hosts Get on the Bus

The Correctional Training Facility (CTF) at Soledad welcomed more than 50 families to Facility C June 13 for the annual Get on the Bus event. This statewide initiative helps children maintain meaningful connections with their incarcerated parents. The program is a partnership between CDCR and the Center for Restorative Justice Works (CRJW). It is designed to strengthen family relationships and support reunification efforts while promoting positive outcomes for children and parents alike.

Families were provided free transportation to the institution, meals throughout the day, comfort kits and professional family photographs at no cost. Families enjoyed a catered meal from a local restaurant, participated in games and family-centered activities, and captured special moments at a photo booth. Each child also received a stuffed animal and a personal letter from their father following the visit. This helps create a lasting reminder of their time together.

Since its inception, Get on the Bus has helped thousands of children throughout California visit their incarcerated parents, recognizing the important role family connections play in rehabilitation and successful reentry.

“Maintaining strong family connections is an important part of rehabilitation and successful reentry,” said acting Warden C. Rojas. “Programs like Get on the Bus provide children and parents with valuable opportunities to strengthen those bonds, create positive memories, and reinforce the support systems that contribute to long-term success.”

Submitted by Lt. Wil Landrum

Families reunite at Folsom State Prison

Folsom State Prison hosted a Get on the Bus family visitation event on June 6. This initiative, organized by the Center for Restorative Justice Works in partnership with the prison, facilitates family connections for those facing challenges in traveling to the facility. The organization coordinated transportation for families from Southern California. Participants included children of all ages, ranging from newborns to young adults.

This year, 25 incarcerated individuals were joined by 80 family visitors. Throughout the day, attendees enjoyed games, breakfast, lunch and snacks provided by the organization. Families engaged in various activities with their loved ones, fostering meaningful connections. At the end of the event, each incarcerated individual presented their child with a stuffed bear.

Thanks to the generosity of volunteers and donors, the program was offered at no cost to participating families or Folsom State Prison.

Submitted by Lt. J. Pagan

Salinas Valley State Prison staff welcomes Get on the Bus

At Salinas Valley State Prison (SVSP) on June 13, incarcerated individuals were given a powerful opportunity to reconnect with their families, thanks to the generous support of the Get on the Bus program sponsors and volunteers. At low or no cost to the families, Get on the Bus provided transportation from across California from various regions to bring loved ones together for this special day.

Families shared snacks, enjoyed lunch, and spent quality time together. Sponsors even pitched in for a truly special gift to the incarcerated individuals and their families. Toward the end of the visit, each child received a donated stuffed animal.

“Watching families smile while embracing these moments of togetherness was truly moving,” said one staff member. “The joy was undeniable. It was a beautiful reminder that family bonds remain strong even through prison walls.”

This program stands as a testament to the power of family and the importance of maintaining those ties inside and outside the prison system.

All this would not be possible without the hard work and dedication from countless volunteers who work many hours behind the scenes.

“CDCR and the prisons would like to thank you for your upmost dedication and sacrifices, making this event possible,” SVSP wrote.

Submitted by Lt. J. Sevey

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