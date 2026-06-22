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CCWF hosts fourth staff promotional ceremony

Central California Women’s Facility (CCWF) in Chowchilla hosted its fourth staff promotional ceremony in mid-May. The event celebrated professional achievements, dedication and leadership advancement of 28 staff members.

The ceremony brought together leadership, colleagues and loved ones to honor the custody and non-custody staff taking the next significant step in their CDCR careers.

Formal presentation of colors by the CCWF Honor Guard was followed by the national anthem.

During the ceremony, leadership honored the promoted staff by calling them to the stage individually and presenting each one with an official certificate of achievement recognizing their advancement. Loved ones had the privilege of pinning new rank on custody honorees such as correctional lieutenant bars and correctional sergeant chevrons.

Warden De La Cruz commended the newly promoted staff for their commitment to public service and ongoing contributions to the safety and mission of the institution.  

Following the formal presentation, the newly promoted staff, their families, and colleagues gathered to take photographs and enjoy refreshments. Together, they celebrated a collective milestone rooted in hard work, professionalism, and community support.

Submitted by Lt. A. Vogel
Photos by Robin Quinlan, TV Specialist

Group photo of promotional ceremony at CCWF in Chowchilla in mid-May 2026.
Warden De La Cruz shakes hands with a staff member during the promotion ceremony at Central California Women's Facility in Chowchilla.
Family and their promoted loved one at CCWF in Chowchilla.
A family member pins new rank insignia on a staff member at CCWF during the fourth promotional ceremony.
Family with a promoted staff member at CCWF in Chowchilla.
Honor Guard during the fourth promotional ceremony at Central California Women's Facility in Chowchilla on May 15, 2026.

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CCWF hosts fourth staff promotional ceremony

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