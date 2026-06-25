Lineage automates next-generation refrigerated warehouse in Texas with TGW Logistics

One of the largest and most advanced temperature-controlled distribution centers in the world is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2027.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Hutchins, Texas, in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, Lineage is constructing one of the largest and most advanced automated temperature-controlled distribution centers in the world for refrigerated and frozen products. Following the recent groundbreaking of the facility, Lineage is relying on the warehouse automation expertise of TGW Logistics to automate key warehouse processes. After go-live, which is anticipated at the end of 2027, the highly automated distribution center will support a major U.S. grocery producer and strengthen Lineage’s cold chain network in North America. The location in the Dallas–Fort Worth logistics hub will help enable efficient distribution of refrigerated and frozen products across the United States.

Headquartered in Michigan, Lineage was founded in 2008 and has grown to become one of the world’s largest providers of temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics services. The company operates more than 500 temperature-controlled facilities worldwide, serving customers across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Lineage supports producers and retailers with efficient and reliable supply chain solutions for refrigerated and frozen foods. In the 2025 financial year, the company generated revenue of approximately 5.4 billion US dollars and employs around 24,000 people globally.

AUTOMATION EXPERTISE FOR FREEZER ENVIRONMENTS

Mechatronic equipment used in freezer environments must meet strict requirements for reliability, safety, and performance. Systems deployed in temperature-controlled logistics facilities must operate efficiently even under extreme conditions. TGW Logistics has developed its automation solutions specifically for demanding environments such as refrigerated and frozen warehouses. Core technologies such as shuttle systems, conveyor technology, and palletizing solutions are designed to operate reliably at temperatures as low as -22° F. These systems demonstrate their performance every day in logistics centers around the world for grocery retailers, online grocery providers, food service specialists, and food producers.

SHUTTLE SYSTEM, CONVEYOR TECHNOLOGY, AND AUTOMATED PALLET HANDLING

As part of the project in Texas, TGW Logistics is delivering a comprehensive warehouse automation solution that includes a shuttle system, energy-efficient conveyor technology for pallets and cartons, as well as automated palletizing and depalletizing stations. The system is designed for high throughput and reliable order fulfillment, enabling rapid and efficient handling of refrigerated and frozen goods. Automation is a key component of Lineage’s strategy to enhance efficiency, reliability, and sustainability across its global cold chain network.

“A close collaborative relationship and shared understanding of values have united Lineage and TGW Logistics for many years. Together we continue to evolve with the goal of providing even better service for customers and consumers. We are therefore particularly pleased with the trust placed in us to implement such a major project in Texas”, says Michael Pammer, CEO of the Customer Unit Distributor Business at TGW Logistics. “Temperature-controlled logistics operations face a number of challenges, including labor shortages and increasing efficiency requirements. Automation solutions that combine performance, energy efficiency and sustainability therefore play a key role in future-ready warehouse operations.”

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