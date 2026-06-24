Melbourne Naturopath Benjamin Deutscher and Malvern Natural Health Care Win 2026 Quality Business Awards in Stonnington

Second Consecutive Year

CITY OF STONNINGTON, VIC, AUSTRALIA, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quality Business Awards has named Malvern Natural Health Care the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Naturopathic Service in the City of Stonnington, Victoria — the second consecutive year the clinic has received this honour — recognising over three decades of excellence in evidence-based natural medicine, advanced diagnostic testing, and patient-centred integrative care.Malvern Natural Health Care (MNHC) was founded in 1995 by Benjamin Deutscher, naturopath, herbalist, and nutritionist, and has operated continuously from the same clinic at 265a Waverley Road, Malvern East, Melbourne ever since. Benjamin holds a Bachelor of Health Science (Naturopathy), a Diploma of Herbal Medicine, a Diploma of Nutrition, and certificates in Remedial Massage and Positive Psychotherapy. With more than 30 years of clinical practice, he is one of Melbourne’s most experienced naturopathic practitioners.Clients consistently describe the quality of care as transformative. Monalisa W., a Google reviewer, wrote: “I cannot recommend Benjamin Deutscher highly enough. After just one consultation, he helped me resolve several health issues that had been troubling me for so long. Benjamin doesn’t just treat symptoms — he really listens, understands, and guides with a thoughtful, holistic approach.”MNHC provides a comprehensive range of integrative health services under one roof, including:•Naturopathic consultations — comprehensive, root-cause assessment and treatment for complex and chronic health conditions.•Herbal medicine and custom compounding — evidence-based botanical prescribing tailored to each client’s clinical picture, including personalised herbal blends formulated in-clinic to meet individual therapeutic needs.•Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) with molecular hydrogen — MNHC operates the AirPod chamber, one of a small number of clinics in Melbourne offering this advanced therapy. HBOT with molecular hydrogen is used for long COVID recovery, post-viral fatigue, chronic fatigue syndrome, neurological support, cancer supportive care, wound healing, inflammation, and general wellness and longevity.•Live blood analysis — real-time dark field microscopy of a single drop of blood, providing immediate visual data on inflammation, immune function, nutritional status, red blood cell integrity, and indicators of gut permeability. Sia Kanellopoulos noted in a Google review: “Ben’s diagnostic tools are impressive. I highly recommend the live blood analysis and body composition analysis test for valuable insights into your health and well-being.”• GI-MAP functional gut testing — advanced DNA-based stool analysis for IBS, SIBO, leaky gut, IBD, and complex digestive disorders.• Genetic testing — DNA analysis covering gene variants linked to detoxification pathways, hormone balance, methylation, energy production, inflammation, and metabolic function, conducted through i-screen’s NATA-accredited laboratories. Results are interpreted by Benjamin in the context of each client’s full clinical picture to guide truly personalised treatment.• Advanced pathology and functional testing — MNHC offers access to a comprehensive suite of diagnostic tests through i-screen, covering hormones, thyroid function, immune markers, nutritional status, cardiovascular risk, biological age, gut microbiome analysis, and more. No GP referral is required.• Instant non-invasive nutritional testing — measures mineral levels, heavy metal accumulation, and oxidative stress without needles or blood draw.• Nutritional medicine and supplementation — targeted treatment for deficiencies, metabolic dysfunction, and weight management.• Kinesiology, acupuncture, and remedial massage — complementary in-clinic therapies available as standalone or integrated treatment.• A fully stocked practitioner-grade dispensary — curated by Benjamin over 30 years of clinical practice, MNHC’s dispensary is stocked exclusively with practitioner-only herbal medicines, professional-grade nutritional supplements, homeopathics, and flower essences — brands and formulas not available over the counter. The dispensary carries a full range of liquid herbal medicines for in-clinic compounding, allowing Benjamin to formulate personalised herbal blends to each patient’s exact clinical prescription. All products can be posted Australia-wide for patients outside Melbourne.MNHC is one of a small number of clinics in Melbourne offering hyperbaric oxygen therapy combined with molecular hydrogen — a combination that delivers both cellular oxygenation and potent antioxidant support in a single session. The clinic specialises in conditions that are frequently underserved by conventional medicine, including chronic fatigue and burnout, IBS and digestive disorders, hormonal imbalances (thyroid, adrenal, PCOS, perimenopause, and menopause), autoimmune conditions, long COVID and post-viral illness, anxiety and sleep disorders, weight gain and metabolic dysfunction, nutritional deficiencies and heavy metal toxicity, and complex chronic illness that has not responded to standard treatment.MNHC also provides naturopathic supportive care for cancer patients alongside conventional oncology treatment. The clinic’s diagnostic-first approach has produced results that clients describe as life-changing. Teresa, an Oneflare reviewer, wrote: “Ben showed me for the first time the cause of my thyroid problems. After six months I’ve reduced my medication by more than half, lost 5kg, and have the energy to exercise again.” Tracy, another Oneflare reviewer, shared a similar experience: “My brain fog disappeared after treatment for leaky gut that Ben diagnosed on my first consultation. I was sceptical at first but was desperate — and I’m so glad I gave it a go. Many doctors could not tell me what was wrong.”Benjamin Deutscher commented: “Winning this award two years in a row is a genuine reflection of what the whole team puts into this clinic every day. We take the time to actually find out what’s driving someone’s health problems — and with the diagnostic tools we now have access to, including genetic testing and a full suite of functional pathology through i-screen, we can go deeper than ever before. Natural medicine works best when it’s precise, and precision requires the right information.”The Quality Business Awards recognises businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher based on verified customer reviews across multiple platforms, sustained reputation, and demonstrated integrity in community engagement. Consecutive recipients must maintain this standard without interruption year on year.MNHC serves clients in Malvern East, Malvern, Glen Iris, Armadale, Toorak, Caulfield, Carnegie, Prahran, South Yarra, and throughout metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria. The dispensary ships Australia-wide.No referral is required to book. Initial consultations with Benjamin Deutscher are available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9am–6pm, and Saturday from 9am–1pm.

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