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HEARINGS NOTICE: House Financial Services Committee Schedule for July 2026

Today, the House Committee on Financial Services, led by Chairman French Hill (AR-02), announced the following Committee activity for July 2026:

Full Committee Hearing Entitled: “The Federal Reserve’s Semi-Annual Monetary Policy Report”

Time: 10:00 AM ET

Date: Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Place: 2128 Rayburn House Office Building

Full Committee Hearing Entitled: “The Semi-Annual Report of the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection”

Time: 10:00 AM ET

Date: Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Place: 2128 Rayburn House Office Building

Digital Assets, Financial Technology, and Artificial Intelligence Subcommittee Field Hearing Entitled: “Building the Future of Finance: How the CLARITY Act Unlocks Innovation”

Time: 10:00 AM ET

Date: Friday, July 17, 2026

Place: New York, NY

National Security, Illicit Finance, and International Financial Institutions Subcommittee Hearing Entitled: “Oversight of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network”

Time: 10:00 AM ET

Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Place: 2128 Rayburn House Office Building

Housing and Insurance Subcommittee Hearing Entitled: “Oversight of the Federal Home Loan Bank System”

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Place: 2128 Rayburn House Office Building

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HEARINGS NOTICE: House Financial Services Committee Schedule for July 2026

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