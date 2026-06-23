Dr. Theresa Price Surprises SEED LA’s First Graduating Class with $42,000 in Scholarships

SEED LA Inaugural Graduates Receive NCRF Scholarships

National College Resources Foundation Awards Every Graduate $1,000 During Historic Commencement Ceremony

WALNUT, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful and unexpected moment during commencement exercises on Saturday, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) Founder and CEO Dr. Theresa Price announced that every member of The SEED School of Los Angeles County’s inaugural graduating class will receive a $1,000 scholarship, totaling $42,000 in scholarships for all 42 graduates.The announcement was made before an audience of proud families, educators, and community leaders as SEED LA celebrated its first-ever graduation ceremony in South Los Angeles. The scholarship awards recognize a groundbreaking class that achieved a remarkable 100% college acceptance rate, earning 203 college admissions offers and more than $13.3 million in scholarship awards.Made possible through NCRF’s partnership with Fifth Third Bank and McKallen Medical Training Institute, the scholarships ensure that every graduate receives additional support as they begin their higher education journey.“This class did not just graduate—they made history,” said Dr. Theresa Price, Founder and CEO of NCRF. “Every single one of these 42 young people is college-bound, and NCRF is honored to walk beside them as they take that next step. This scholarship is our promise that their journey does not end at the stage. It begins there, and we will be with them the whole way.”The Class of 2026 holds a special place in SEED LA history. Founded in 2022, The SEED School of Los Angeles County is California’s first public, college-preparatory boarding high school, created to expand educational opportunities and break cycles of poverty for students facing significant barriers to higher education. These graduates entered as the school’s very first ninth-grade class and helped build the school’s legacy year by year as new grade levels were added.Saturday’s ceremony marked more than a graduation—it celebrated the fulfillment of a vision and the launch of a new generation of scholars, leaders, and changemakers.NCRF’s commitment to these students extends beyond commencement day. The organization will continue supporting graduates throughout their college careers while expanding college and career readiness opportunities for future SEED LA students.“This scholarship represents more than financial assistance,” added Dr. Price. “It is an investment in dreams, determination, and the limitless potential of these extraordinary young people. And we want to thank Fifth Third Bank and McKallen Medical for this shared vision to make this happen”.About National College Resources FoundationNational College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 27‑year‑old nonprofit dedicated to reducing high school dropout rates and increasing college and career enrollment for underserved and underrepresented students. NCRF connects students to higher education and workforce opportunities through mentoring, academic support, scholarships, and nationwide college and career events.Founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price, NCRF now serves more than 200,000 students annually through programs including the Black College Expo™, Latino College Expo™, The Movement Enrichment Program, STEAM initiatives, Internship & Careers Program, Latino Community Engagement, and Student Athlete Programs.NCRF’s mission is to empower at‑risk, low‑resource, homeless, and foster youth by expanding access to degree and certificate pathways. With a vision to close educational and economic gaps, NCRF has helped more than 700,000 students access higher education and facilitated over $5 billion in scholarships and grants.

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