INTERSPORT France opens new national distribution center with TGW technology

With an eye to optimally supplying its shops and customers, INTERSPORT has turned to FlashPick, TGW's intelligent goods-to-person automation system.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TGW Logistics has implemented a highly automated FlashPick system for INTERSPORT France roughly 25 miles east of Lyon. The fulfillment center in Saint-Vulbas recently celebrated its go-live—on schedule, with the agreed performance parameters and to the customer's satisfaction. The central objectives were to support the growth of INTERSPORT, to cope with seasonal peaks, and to improve ergonomics for the employees. The solution enables quick shop replenishment and a high service level, as well as making it easier to restock shop shelves. Following a successful project in Austria, INTERSPORT and TGW Logistics are continuing their collaboration with this second warehouse in France.

The INTERSPORT Group operates 980 shops in France, employs over 19,000 people and generated a revenue of 3.91 billion euros in 2025. The company is organized as a cooperative. It is headquartered in Longjumeau and operates three logistics hubs totaling 1.7 million ft² in Saint-Vulbas, Autrèche and Machecoul. In addition, INTERSPORT is the owner of the lifestyle brand Blackstore and of the "Manufacture Française du Cycle," the first bicycle manufacturer in France. Gérard Leclerc is managing director for France, Belgium, Spain, and Portugal.

A FUTURE-PROOF SOLUTION

Due to its growth, the sporting goods specialist sought an efficient and flexible solution to ensure quick and reliable delivery to its shops. To that end, INTERSPORT France put its trust in the intelligent goods-to-person system FlashPick. Potential expansion steps were taken into account in the design, allowing maximum flexibility in the face of evolving consumer behavior or changes in the omni-channel strategy. Robots automatically compile pallets for storage in the goods receiving area. The core element of the logistics center is a ten-aisle shuttle system with more than 80,000 storage locations. Rounding out the solution are 18 PickCenter picking workstations for ergonomic order processing. In the dispatch area, a three-aisle shuttle system consolidates orders before three AutoStax robots compile the pallets, with a performance of up to 1,500 cartons per hour.

HIGH-PERFORMANCE, MAXIMUM FLEXIBILITY

"INTERSPORT France was persuaded by our experience in realizing large projects as well as by our references in the areas of fashion and sporting goods," explains Patrick Teissier, Director of Sales at TGW France.

"The thing that was particularly important to me when it came to choosing TGW Logistics as system integrator was their commitment to ensuring the agreed performance even before the official go-live. The support provided during live operation to guarantee availability and performance was equally compelling. It has been 20 weeks, and we have already exceeded our goal: the productivity of order processing has increased eightfold and that of palletizing has quadrupled," affirms Frédéric Grassart, Logistics Operations Director at INTERSPORT France.

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