Elderly woman touching her head with confusion

Brain fog is often described as forgetfulness, difficulty concentrating, or mental fatigue—is a common experience for many women and can be influenced by hormonal changes, stress, and sleep quality. Fluctuations in hormones such as estrogen, particularly during menstruation, pregnancy, or menopause, can affect cognitive function and mood. Chronic stress and poor sleep can further contribute to these symptoms, making it harder to stay focused and energized throughout the day.

In addition, factors such as dehydration, poor nutrition, lack of physical activity, and excessive screen time may also contribute to feelings of mental exhaustion and difficulty concentrating. Women who are balancing demanding schedules, caregiving responsibilities, or high levels of workplace stress may notice these symptoms more frequently. Paying attention to overall wellness habits can play an important role in supporting cognitive health and daily energy levels.

While occasional brain fog is normal, persistent symptoms may signal the need for lifestyle adjustments. Prioritizing quality sleep, managing stress, staying physically active, and maintaining a balanced diet can help improve mental clarity. If symptoms continue or worsen, it’s important to speak with a healthcare provider to rule out underlying conditions.

Practicing mindfulness techniques, taking short movement breaks throughout the day, and creating routines that support mental wellness may also help improve focus and productivity. Small habits such as staying hydrated, limiting multitasking, and setting aside time for relaxation can have a positive impact on both mental and physical well-being over time.

Sources:

Cleveland Clinic – Brain Fog

Office on Women’s Health – Menopause and Brain Health

If you’re an Anthem member, be sure to visit the Anthem Health and Wellness page for more tips and tools to aid in your health journey.

Have questions about your benefits? Call Anthem Member Services at 855-641-4862, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

To speak with an Anthem nurse or coach, call 866-901-0746 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday - Friday.