Group of middle-aged men running in park

As you get older, you might take steps to develop healthy habits, whether it’s exercising, eating healthier, or limiting your consumption of alcohol. But did you know that there are lifestyle and behavioral changes you can make to help with your brain health? Such preventive measures might even help reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s — and the good news is, you might be doing these things anyway. Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia. In fact, more than 6.9 million Americans currently live with Alzheimer’s – and this number is expected to increase to 13 million people by 2050.

It is important to have a memory screening completed each year. Having a record of your brain function year to year may help your health care practitioner diagnose memory disorders earlier. Fleeting memory loss is a normal and natural part of aging. However, these episodes of forgetfulness have the potential to intensify with age and perhaps be the sign of a more serious problem. Always be mindful of changes as you age. If you notice abnormal or rapid changes in memory or forgetfulness, talk to your provider.

These five simple steps can support brain health, reduce risk of disease and possibly help delay the potential onset of Alzheimer’s or dementia:

Get regular exercise.

Recent research has shown that regular, moderate exercise may reduce the risk for developing Alzheimer’s and slow cognitive decline. Studies show physical activity is associated with better cognitive functioning and has many other important health benefits that address the key risk factors for dementia, such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity and physical inactivity.

Get enough sleep.

Sleep is essential for brain maintenance, and not getting enough sleep can impair memory and cognitive functioning. Practicing good sleep habits, like limiting caffeine, turning off devices and keeping regular bedtime and waking routines can all help you enjoy better sleep.

Stay social.

Research from the National Institute on Aging has shown social isolation is associated with a roughly 50% increased risk of dementia. Spending time regularly with friends or family and being active in the community are important ways older adults can maintain social connections and avoid becoming socially isolated.

Make healthier lifestyle choices

In addition to exercise, cultivating other healthy lifestyle behaviors and habits, such as eating a healthy diet, taking steps to maintain healthy blood pressure levels, managing or working to prevent type 2 diabetes, and maintaining a healthy weight may contribute to better brain health.

Get treatment for hearing loss

Hearing loss is another risk factor for dementia, and it can contribute to cognitive decline. Be sure to have a professional check your hearing regularly to detect, manage or treat hearing loss early.

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