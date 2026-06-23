Platinum Property Group - Dubbo Wins 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Property Management in Dubbo, NSW

DUBBO, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quality Business Awards proudly announce that Platinum Property Group - Dubbo has been selected as the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Property Management in Dubbo, New South Wales. This recognition honours businesses that consistently demonstrate excellence in customer service, professionalism, community reputation, and overall quality. Winners are selected following a comprehensive evaluation of customer satisfaction, service quality, business performance, and industry reputation.Serving Dubbo and the surrounding region, Platinum Property Group - Dubbo has established itself as a trusted leader in property management through its personalised approach, local market expertise, and commitment to delivering exceptional results for property owners and tenants alike. The agency specialises in residential, rural, and commercial property services, including property management, leasing, sales, and investment support.Platinum Property Group - Dubbo is dedicated to building lasting relationships with clients by providing responsive communication, expert guidance, and tailored property solutions. The team prides itself on operating with integrity, trust, and a strong commitment to achieving the best outcomes for every client. Led by Director Kristy Barber alongside an experienced team of licensed real estate professionals, the company continues to set a high standard for property management services across the Dubbo region.Clients consistently praise Platinum Property Group - Dubbo for its professionalism, responsiveness, and outstanding customer care. Reviews highlight the team's exceptional communication, extensive industry expertise, and supportive approach. Customers frequently commend the agency for delivering outstanding service throughout the buying, selling, and leasing process, with many clients noting the team's professionalism and experience during the sale of their home.Others have praised the staff for going above and beyond to help families secure housing quickly while providing understanding and compassionate support during important life transitions. Many reviewers simply describe Platinum Property Group - Dubbo as a business with "great service, great people," reflecting the strong reputation the agency has built within the local community.The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly. Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.For more information on Platinum Property Group - Dubbo please visit https://ppgdubbo.com.au/ and to learn more about Quality Business Awards Australia - https://qualitybusinessawards.com.au/

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