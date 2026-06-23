California Supreme Court Opens Door to Community Justice Workers Proposal

California’s Supreme Court on Thursday directed the state bar to gauge public support for the potential creation of so-called community justice workers, a cadre of supervised nonlawyers who would provide limited legal help in underserved areas.

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