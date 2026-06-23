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Chief Justice Guerrero appoints eight new Judicial Council members

(Subscription required) Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero has appointed four new voting members and four new advisory members to the Judicial Council. The appointments, announced Thursday, include judges, court administrators and attorneys from across the state. Two members will begin their terms July 1, while six others will join the council Sept. 15.

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Chief Justice Guerrero appoints eight new Judicial Council members

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