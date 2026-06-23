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California Supreme Court Calls Out Yolo County District Attorney’s Use of Judicial Challenges, Opening Door to Review of Blanket 170.6 Practices

In a May 28 decision in J.O. v. Superior Court, the California Supreme Court specifically cited Yolo County as an example of the dangers posed by blanket judicial challenges under Code of Civil Procedure section 170.6, referencing the prosecution’s use of the statute to remove the county’s only Hispanic judge from hearing felony criminal cases.

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California Supreme Court Calls Out Yolo County District Attorney’s Use of Judicial Challenges, Opening Door to Review of Blanket 170.6 Practices

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