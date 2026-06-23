These are the new laws that Californians must start following in July

A slate of new laws is set to go into effect on July 1. Among the changes coming are new rules impacting school restrooms, food labeling and restaurants, firearm sales and a minimum wage bump for scores of California workers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.