Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,682 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,166 in the last 365 days.

These are the new laws that Californians must start following in July

A slate of new laws is set to go into effect on July 1. Among the changes coming are new rules impacting school restrooms, food labeling and restaurants, firearm sales and a minimum wage bump for scores of California workers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

These are the new laws that Californians must start following in July

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.