JB's Barbers City Arcade Wins 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Barber Shop in Townsville, QLD

TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quality Business Awards proudly announce that JB's Barbers City Arcade has been selected as the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Barber Shop in Townsville, Queensland. This prestigious recognition honours businesses that consistently demonstrate excellence in service quality, customer satisfaction, professionalism, and overall business performance.JB's Barbers City Arcade has earned an outstanding reputation as one of Townsville’s leading barber shops. Known for delivering high-quality haircuts, expert grooming services, and a welcoming atmosphere, the business has become a trusted destination for clients of all ages throughout the region. Through a commitment to exceptional customer care and skilled barbering, JB's Barbers City Arcade has established itself as a standout within the local grooming industry.The barber shop offers a comprehensive range of services, including men's haircuts, fades, beard trims, grooming services, and styling solutions tailored to each client’s individual preferences. The experienced team takes pride in providing precision cuts, attention to detail, and personalised service, ensuring every customer leaves looking and feeling their best.Conveniently located in City Arcade in the heart of Townsville, JB's Barbers City Arcade proudly serves local residents, professionals, students, and visitors seeking quality barbering services in a friendly and professional environment. The business is dedicated to creating a positive customer experience through expert craftsmanship, consistency, and genuine care for every client. Their commitment to excellence has helped build a loyal customer base and a strong reputation throughout the Townsville community.Customers consistently praise JB's Barbers City Arcade for its skilled barbers, friendly service, and outstanding results. One satisfied customer remarked that "Jack B. did an excellent job," while another shared that "This is by far my favourite barber in town, hands down." Many clients highlight the team's professionalism, attention to detail, and ability to deliver exactly the style requested.Others commend the welcoming atmosphere, efficient service, and consistently high standards that keep them returning time and again. These positive experiences have contributed significantly to the barber shop’s reputation for excellence and customer satisfaction. The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly.Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.For more information on JB’s Barber City Arcade please visit https://www.kazzasbarbershops.com.au/ and to learn more about Quality Business Awards Australia - https://qualitybusinessawards.com.au/

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