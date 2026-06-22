Governor Hochul and TTM Technologies Mark Official Opening of $130 Million High-Tech Manufacturing Facility in the Town of Dewitt

Company Will Produce State-of-the-Art Printed Circuit Boards To Enhance National Security, Creating Up To 400 Good-Paying Jobs in Central New York

Builds on Governor Hochul’s Successful Business Attraction Efforts To Bring Leading Manufacturing Businesses and Thousands of Good-Paying Manufacturing Jobs to New York

View a Photo of TTM Technologies Facility

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of TTM Technologies, Inc.’s new manufacturing facility located in Central New York. A leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, the company’s new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is co-located on approximately 23 acres adjacent to TTM’s existing production facility in the Town of DeWitt, Onondaga County. TTM is investing up to $130 million for the new facility and creating an additional 400 good-paying jobs, bringing the company's Central New York workforce to 1,000. TTM will produce Ultra-High-Density Interconnect (UHDI) Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) that will primarily be used for U.S. defense applications. TTM will also invest in research and development to further integrate substrate and UHDI PCB technologies nationwide. The new facility is one of the first in the nation to specialize in manufacturing UHDI PCBs and advanced packaging.

“TTM’s continued investment in Central New York proves that New York State is a premier destination for growing companies that are ready to support the next generation through job opportunities,” Governor Hochul said. “This top-tier project will create good-paying manufacturing jobs in Central New York. I am grateful to TTM for advancing this project which will strengthen both our economy and our national security.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Under Governor Hochul's leadership, New York State continues to establish itself as a leader in the semiconductor industry and the broader advanced manufacturing ecosystem. TTM’s continued investment in Central New York represents the importance and success of these efforts and further positions the state as a global hub for next generation businesses and technologies.”

Maintaining a presence in the Syracuse area for more than 60 years, TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s).

The Syracuse facility directly addresses a critical gap in the U.S. defense industrial base. Ultra-HDI PCBs — which enable unprecedented miniaturization and performance density in advanced electronics — are essential to next-generation defense platforms, including radar systems, missile defense architectures, space-based sensors, and autonomous systems. These circuit boards are a vital component of the microelectronics industry, supporting the growth of the domestic semiconductor industry that is being driven statewide by Governor Hochul and nationally by the Federal CHIPS & Science Act.

To support the construction of TTM's facility, New York State, Empire State Development (ESD), will provide up to $17 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Tax Credits in exchange for the creation of 400 new jobs and the retention of more than 600 existing jobs in New York. Additionally, ESD awarded TTM a $5 million capital grant from the Upstate Revitalization Initiative for reimbursement for machinery and equipment. The company will also receive a $30 million grant from the Department of Defense for the expansion. The total project cost has been placed at up to $130 million.

Read the full press release here.