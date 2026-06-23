The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) is urging residents to add emergency contact information to their driver’s license or state ID record, giving law enforcement and medical personnel a faster way to notify loved ones during emergencies.

This option allows drivers to securely store emergency contact details in a statewide system accessible to authorized law enforcement officers and medical facilities. In situations where a person is injured, unconscious, or unable to communicate — or when a phone is locked or unavailable — responders can quickly identify and contact a designated individual.

DDS Commissioner Angelique B. McClendon commented, “Please take a few minutes to update your information. In an emergency, having accurate details on file can help first responders and loved ones connect quickly when it matters most.”

State officials say the system is especially helpful for people who may suffer from memory loss or medical conditions that prevent them from providing information during emergencies.

The update is free and does not require a new physical driver’s license or ID card. Instead, the information is added electronically to the individual’s record.

Georgians can add or update their emergency contact information Online by visiting the Georgia Driver Services website at https://dds.georgia.gov/ or by stopping by any DDS Customer Service Center. Additionally, please consider adding your Georgia Digital License or ID to your Smartphone’s wallet.