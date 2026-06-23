Banana Solar Wins 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Solar Installer in the Inner West Council, NSW

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quality Business Awards proudly announces that Banana Solar has been selected as the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Solar Installer in the Inner West Council, New South Wales.This recognition honours businesses that consistently demonstrate excellence in customer satisfaction, service quality, reputation, and overall business performance. Winners are selected following a thorough evaluation of customer reviews, business practices, and industry achievements.Serving homeowners and businesses throughout Sydney and the Inner West, Banana Solar has established itself as a trusted leader in renewable energy solutions. The company is dedicated to helping customers reduce their energy costs and environmental impact through high-quality solar installations, expert advice, and a customer-focused approach.Banana Solar specialises in the design and installation of customised solar energy systems tailored to each property's unique energy requirements. The company offers comprehensive solar solutions, including residential and commercial solar panel installations, battery storage systems, and ongoing support to help customers maximise their energy efficiency and long-term savings.With a commitment to using premium products and industry-leading technology, Banana Solar ensures every installation is completed to the highest standards of safety, performance, and reliability. The experienced team guides customers through every stage of the process, from initial consultation and system design to installation, monitoring, and after-sales support.The dedication of Banana Solar to innovation, sustainability, and outstanding customer service has earned the company a loyal client base throughout the Inner West and greater Sydney region. Customers consistently praise the team for their professionalism, transparent communication, and ability to deliver efficient, cost-effective solar solutions that provide lasting value.The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly. Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.For more information on Banana Solar please visit https://www.bananasolar.com.au/ and to learn more about Quality Business Awards Australia - https://qualitybusinessawards.com.au/

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