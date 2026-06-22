Utah’s Tax Cut Streak: Six Years and $1.5 Billion

The 2026 General Session continued a six consecutive year streak of tax relief, adding to more than $600 million in income tax reductions delivered over the prior two sessions alone.

S.B. 60 — Income Tax Rate Cut to 4.45%

S.B. 60, carried by Rep. Steve Eliason, reduced the state income tax rate from 4.50% to 4.45%, providing $101 million in ongoing annual savings for Utah taxpayers. Over five consecutive sessions, the cumulative reduction amounts to an 11% cut from the starting rate.

H.B. 575 — Gas Tax Reduction

H.B. 575, carried by Rep. Cal Roberts, reduced the state gas tax by 15% — approximately 6 cents per gallon, saving Utah drivers an estimated $40 million. The bill also streamlines permitting for fuel pipelines and includes industry commitments to increase Utah fuel production by 12.5% over five years, pairing immediate price relief with a long-term supply strategy.

H.B. 290 — Expanded Child Tax Credit Income Thresholds

H.B. 290, carried by Rep. Tracy Miller, raised the income thresholds for Utah’s child tax credit so more families qualify. Joint filers can now earn up to $61,000 (up from $54,000), single filers and heads of household up to $49,000 (up from $43,000), and married filing separately up to $30,500 (up from $27,000). The expansion provides an additional $7.1 million in tax relief to qualifying Utah families.

H.B. 190 — Business Child Care Tax Credit

H.B. 190, carried by Rep. Jason Thompson, offers tax credits to businesses that provide child care for employees, reducing total income tax liability for qualified taxpayers by $2.9 million annually.

H.B. 236 — Truth in Taxation Transparency

H.B. 236, carried by Rep. Karen Peterson, strengthened Utah’s Truth in Taxation process by requiring local taxing entities to present a budget showing how they would operate without a proposed tax increase, giving residents earlier and more meaningful input before any local tax hike takes effect.