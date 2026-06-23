Attorney General James, Borough President Reynoso, and Council Member Hudson Release Statement on Gas Outages at Whitman Houses

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, and New York City Council Member Crystal Hudson today released the following statement regarding the months-long gas outage impacting residents of Whitman Houses in Fort Greene, which has had gas service issues since August 2025:

“A months-long gas outage is unacceptable. Without gas service, a simple but essential home-cooked meal becomes much more difficult. Forcing NYCHA residents to rely on restaurants and convenience stores for hot meals drives up costs for some of our city’s most vulnerable residents. Our neighbors in Whitman Houses deserve to live in dignity with basic necessities like working stoves and ovens. NYCHA must take immediate action to restore gas service for all Whitman Houses residents.”