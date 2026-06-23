NSF statement on Executive Order: Ushering in the Next Frontier of Quantum Innovation

The U.S. National Science Foundation supports the Administration’s commitment to securing American leadership in quantum information science and technology. This executive order reflects a clear-eyed recognition that quantum innovation is not a distant horizon — it is happening now, and the nation that leads this transition will define the future of computing, sensing, communications and national security.

From the lab bench to the factory floor, from the classroom to the clean room, NSF's role in this executive order runs deep — advancing the basic research, national infrastructure and workforce development pipelines that turn quantum promise into quantum capability. That work is not new for NSF. What this order does is accelerate it.

Across academia, government and industry, America has an unmatched array of brilliant people working on quantum science and technology. Too often they are working in silos. NSF is uniquely positioned — and now formally directed — to bring that talent together. We are ready.