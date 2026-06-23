The Garden Hotel & Resort Becomes First Hotel in the World to Provide CLEAR INC Filtered Water in All Guest Rooms

Wellness-focused The Garden Hotel & Resort in Fort Lauderdale Beach, Florida

The Garden Hotel & Resort is elevating wellness travel by providing bottled-quality, filtered water in all guest rooms via the CLEAR INC water ecosystem

By introducing bottled-quality, filtered water directly into every guest room experience, we are creating a stay that is healthier, cleaner, fresher, and more intentional from beginning to end” — Margaux Bouquet, General Manager of The Garden Hotel & Resort

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Garden Hotel & Resort continues to redefine wellness-forward hospitality in South Florida with the resort-wide implementation of the acclaimed CLEAR bathroom water ecosystem in every guest room across the property, making it the first hotel in the world to introduce the system property-wide.While most hotels in Florida provide standard municipal water that is safe for showering, brushing teeth, and drinking, only a very limited number of hospitality properties go beyond traditional infrastructure by introducing advanced filtration systems throughout guest bathrooms. Typically, hotels may offer filtered drinking water stations or bottled water amenities, but do not filter water directly at guest room showers and bathroom faucets.The Garden Hotel & Resort is changing that standard.Through its partnership with CLEAR, an internationally recognized water technology company whose exclusive wellness water technology has been successfully deployed in more than 5,400 residential towers, large-scale beverage facilities, and pharmaceutical manufacturing environments across 64 countries worldwide, every guest room at The Garden Hotel & Resort now features bottled-quality, filtered water designed to enhance the guest wellness experience.This milestone is particularly significant as The Garden Hotel & Resort becomes the first hotel and resort in the world to implement the acclaimed CLEAR bathroom water ecosystem throughout an entire property, bringing a level of water-focused wellness previously found primarily in residential, commercial, and industrial environments into the hospitality space for the very first time.“This is about elevating the guest experience in a truly meaningful way,” said Margaux Bouquet, General Manager of The Garden Hotel & Resort. “Wellness today extends far beyond fitness classes and healthy menu options. It’s about the complete environment guests immerse themselves in during their stay. By introducing bottled-quality, filtered water directly into every guest room experience, we are creating a stay that is healthier, cleaner, fresher, and more intentional from beginning to end.”The CLEAR ecosystem installed throughout the resort includes:• ClearVanity™ under-sink filtration systems designed to help reduce chlorine, odor, sediment, heavy metals, and select common impurities before water reaches the faucet• ClearShower™ filtered shower heads featuring a 15-stage filtration system designed to reduce chlorine and other impurities before they contact skin and hair• Water filtration designed to support hydration, healthier-looking skin and hair, and a more wellness-focused guest environment overallThe technology stems from CLEAR's extensive experience delivering advanced water purification solutions in large-scale residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments around the globe. The Garden Hotel & Resort's adoption of the CLEAR bathroom ecosystem represents an important expansion of that expertise into hospitality, establishing a new benchmark for wellness-focused accommodations and guest experience innovation.“Hotels worldwide are searching for ways to genuinely elevate wellness, sustainability, and guest satisfaction, and water quality is one of the most overlooked pieces of the hospitality experience,” said Gil D. Blutrich, Co-Founder & President of CLEAR. “The Garden Hotel & Resort immediately understood the vision. They are not simply adding another amenity – they are helping redefine what modern wellness hospitality can look like. We are incredibly proud that The Garden Hotel & Resort is the first hotel in the world to implement the CLEAR bathroom ecosystem throughout the entire property.”The introduction of the CLEAR system aligns naturally with The Garden Hotel & Resort’s broader wellness-forward philosophy, which has become a defining part of the newly reimagined boutique resort experience in North Fort Lauderdale’s Galt Mile district.Beyond wellness, the CLEAR implementation also reinforces the resort’s sustainability focus by helping further reduce dependence on single-use plastics and encouraging a more environmentally conscious hospitality model.About CLEARCLEAR is a leading water technology company specializing in advanced purification systems for residential, commercial, and hospitality environments. The company’s technologies are utilized by globally recognized corporations, residential developments, and wellness-focused properties seeking to elevate water quality, sustainability, and everyday wellness experiences through innovative filtration solutions.About The Garden Hotel & ResortThe Garden Hotel & Resort is Fort Lauderdale’s newest boutique retreat, offering 155 modern guest rooms, lush outdoor spaces, and a refreshingly laid-back atmosphere just one block from the beach. With an adults-only enclave, garden-inspired design, and dynamic programming, it’s a place for connection, calm, and contemporary comfort where every stay takes root.

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