The Miami Takeover Launches Brand Ambassador Program For Miami Beach Entertainment Festival The Miami Takeover is Collaborating With Brand Ambassadors As It Returns to Miami Beach Next Month From July 24th-27th, 2026 For The Largest & Boldest Urban Entertainment Beach Festival of The Summer. The Launch of The Miami Takeover's Brand Ambassador Program is the official invitation to partner with one of Miami’s most iconic annual urban entertainment festivals of the summer- accepting applications now.

The Miami Takeover Launches Brand Ambassador Program For 18th Annual Miami Takeover Entertainment Beach Festival Returning to Miami Beach July 24-27th, 2026.

We’re enthusiastic about partnering with content creators to share creator-led content that grows our community and supports our mission to celebrate the culture, community and live R&B music.” — Antwoine McCoy, founder and co-partner of The Miami Takeover LLC

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Miami Takeover today announces the launch of its new Brand Ambassador Program , allowing U.S.-based content creators, influencers and celebrities to collaborate with Miami Beach’s largest urban music, art and entertainment beach festival of the summer while earning commissions. Returning to Miami Beach July 24-27, 2026, this new program provides content creators an opportunity to share and promote MTO’s seven distinctly curated weekend events as one of the summer’s leading must-attend vacation destinations and festivals while empowering creative Black art, voices, music and community.Coordinated in partnership with the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA) ( https://www.miamibeachvca.com ) and the City of Miami Beach Tourism and Culture Department ( https://www.miamibeachfl.gov/city-hall/tourism-culture ), The Miami Takeover is partnering with select influencer, content creators, entertainers and celebrities for seven dynamic, high-energy events that bring together thousands of Americans to celebrate community, music, connection, and the culture.Collaborating with fashion, beauty, travel, culture, music and art influencers to curated content that drives awareness about this incredible cultural entertainment beach festival. “We’re enthusiastic about partnering with different influencers and content creators to share creator-led content that grows our community and supports our mission to celebrate the culture and genuine connection, community and live R&B music in the Magic city of Miami Beach,” said Antwoine McCoy, founder and co-partner of The Miami Takeover LLC.The launch of this new ambassador program offers an opportunity for influencers, content creators and celebrities to participate in The Miami Takeover and help celebrate the culture through promotional content collaborations across Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook, Threads and Twitter/X. “With millions of U.S. consumers having purchased a product or service after viewing influencer and creator content, we know it was a strategic way to drive awareness about the festival’s event and mission of celebrating culture, community, music and Black voices while providing monetization avenues for creators,” McCoy continued.Delivering intriguing and authentic content to our target market is essential to promoting and uplifting the culture. “People engage on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok every day, so we know it’s important to meet consumers where they’re already discovering new events and shopping. That’s why we’re launching this new brand ambassador creator program. Storytelling through social media is ultimately one of the major ways people get information, connect and engage today,” McCoy continued.Since its 2007 debut, The Miami Takeover has hosted iconic entertainment legends including Dave Chappelle, Katt Williams, Doug E. Fresh, MC Lyte, Lil Duval and Red Grant—cementing its reputation as the leading cultural summer beach festival in the country. Founded by three HBCU graduates and event curators from the Washington, D.C. area— Wylie Kynard, Antwoine McCoy and Vincent Peden– MTO is rooted in culture, community, creativity and excellence. “We’re excited to partner with the City of Miami Beach and the city’s tourism department to produce and host a curated weekend of upscale events that embrace culture, community, music and the stunning views that Miami Beach has to offer. From premiere VIP yacht experiences to high-energy pool parties and nightlife experiences, the weekend has something for everyone,” said Wylie Kynard, co-partner at The Miami Takeover LLC.The Miami Takeover is proud to be supported by the Miami Beach Black Affairs Advisory Board (BAAB) while delivering dynamic, curated urban events that support the advancement of the social, economic and cultural needs of the diverse Black community throughout Miami-Dade County and beyond. “We’re also proudly partnering with local and nationally recognized Black artists, comedians, performers, entertainers and organizations in an effort to deliver the boldest cultural beach festival of the Summer. This is one summer vacation that shouldn’t be missed. We’ll be blending energetic culture, immersive arts, unforgettable nightlife experiences, and community impact to create a vibrant beachside four-day weekend experience that only Miami Beach could offer. From the Art of Comedy Festival at the Miami Beach Bandshell to the CAN WE TALK All-Black R&B Party, Annual Beach Sweep to the All-White Mega Yacht Party, MTO will deliver experiences at iconic Miami venues while connecting and celebrating amidst Miami Beach’s beautiful tropical destination,” said Kynard stated.With seven exhilarating events happening during this year’s Miami Takeover, early bird party passes are available for a limited time on themiamitakeover.com/weekendevents. Exclusive discounted hotel packages are also available at the festival’s hotel partner– The Marseille Beachside Hotel: themiamitakeover.com/travel. All events are 21+.ABOUT THE MIAMI TAKEOVERThe Miami Takeover (MTO) is a Washington, D.C.-based event production company specializing in cultural, travel and entertainment experiences across the U.S. Now in its 18th year, MTO’s signature cultural summer festival returns to Miami Beach July 24–27, 2026 and will fuse culture, music, art, nightlife and community service into one of the most talked-about summer beach festivals in the country. Visit www.themiamitakeover.com for exclusive hotel packages and event tickets. Follow The Miami Takeover on Instagram, Tik-Tok, and Facebook for the latest updates.

The Miami Takeover is Returning to Miami Beach This Summer to Celebrate Music, Community & The Culture!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.