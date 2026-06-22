I-44 rolling roadblocks and ramp closures to resume tomorrow in Pulaski County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – For the safety of the traveling public, rolling roadblocks and short-term daily closures of several Interstate 44 ramps in the Waynesville/St. Robert area are set to resume tomorrow, Tuesday, June 23, for blasting operations.

A project to improve safety and drivability along the I-44 corridor will add climbing lanes in each direction between Exit 159 and mile marker 157.2. Contractors working with the Missouri Department of Transportation will use explosives to blast portions of the rock alongside the interstate to accommodate the additional climbing lanes. Some rock was removed during blasting operations in April 2026, but more is required.

Due to the large debris field these blasts will create, short-term closures of several ramps and rolling interstate roadblocks will be required, led by local law enforcement and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Daily daytime blasts are scheduled to begin the morning of Tuesday, June 23, and continue through July 13, 2026.

RAMP CLOSURES:

During both the smaller and larger blasts, all ramps at the locations noted below will be closed:

Eastbound

Exit 153 (Buckhorn)

Exit 156 (Route H)

Exit 159 (Business Loop 44)

Westbound

Exit 169 (Route J)

Exit 163 (Missouri Route 28)

Exit 161 (Route Y)

Exit 159 (Business Loop 44)

INTERSTATE IMPACTS:

In addition, traffic on the interstate will be narrowed and slowed significantly in this area with law enforcement leading traffic through, once the blast is over. One lane of I-44 will remain closed daily, until all blast debris has been cleared.

For everyone’s safety, during daily blasting operations there will be no viewing area for the public or media.

The project also included lengthening the westbound on-ramp at Exit 159. The ramp closed April 13, and crews expect to reopen it by the end June 2026.

Drivers are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns throughout construction, which is expected to continue through the end of June 2027.

All work is weather-permitting and subject to change.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.

For more information about MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, please visit our Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/ or call our 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot.org, sign up for work zone updates sent directly to your inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with us on social media:

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