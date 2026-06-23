Stepping Stones Kids Academy of Seattle-Tacoma Wins Best of 2026 Award by BusinessRate

Award-Winning Stepping Stones Kids Academy daycare program in Seattle-Tacoma, WA

Award-winning Seattle-Tacoma Montessori-based daycare with 4 locations in Everett, Tacoma, Redmond & Issaquah celebrates Best of 2026 Award by BusinessRate

My entire staff and I are proud and humbled by this award. This is a recognition of our hard work, and every member of our staff with an unwavering commitment to the children and families we serve.” — Latika Taneja, Co-Founder & Director of Stepping Stones Kids Academy

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stepping Stones Kids Academy, an award-winning Seattle-Tacoma area daycare program with 4 locations in Everett, Tacoma, Redmond, and Issaquah recently received the Best of 2026 Award by BusinessRate for their Tacoma campus. The Tacoma campus was picked for the award due to overwhelmingly-positive reviews from multiple platforms including Google, and performance data including site visits, social media interaction and community involvement.Stepping Stones Kids Academy’s four locations are situated strategically throughout the Seattle-Tacoma metropolitan area, minutes away from major highways including i5, i90, i405 and route 520, including two Montessori daycare campuses at Redmond and Issaquah. Stepping Stones is committed to working on the parents’ schedules, featuring some of the earliest-opening childcare facilities in Seattle-Tacoma, with some campuses opening doors as early as 6:00AM. Other notable advantages include a focus on learning through play, providing a safe & engaging environment for children ages 1 to 6 to learn and explore through experience, love, and inspiration. To feed strong and growing minds, Stepping Stones Kids Academy prides itself on providing healthy, delicious and nutritious meals for kids of all age groups; something the lunch staff at every location takes very seriously.“Great nutrition with amazing meals prepared with love every day is a cornerstone of Stepping Stones,” states Dharitri Desai, Co-Founder & Director of Stepping Stones Kids Academy. “Our meals are picky eater-proof.”Stepping Stones’ mission is to provide a safe, family-like environment for children through well-qualified, highly dedicated and experienced educators & staff administering a Montessori-based educational curriculum that fosters independence, curiosity, and self-directed enrichment. The award for the Tacoma campus is a recognition of a culture of excellence through commitment, dedication and family feel at every Stepping Stones location.“My entire staff and I are proud and humbled by this award.” states Latika Taneja, Co-Founder & Director of Stepping Stones Kids Academy. “This is a recognition of our hard work, and every member of our staff who comes through the door every day with an unwavering commitment to the children and families we serve.”In a community-first manner so characteristic of Stepping Stones Kids Academy, Latika and Dharitri are celebrating the award with a Stepping Stones Summer Carnival on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at their newest Issaquah campus. The outdoor event is open to all current and perspective Stepping Stones families with children ages 1-6, and will feature storytime, art activities, face painting, balloon animals, ice cream, refreshments and much more fun for the whole family! To RSVP, please visit https://tours.steppingstoneskidsacademy.org/summer-carnival-rsvp If you are interested in enrolling your child the award-winning Stepping Stones Kids Academy, visit https://tours.steppingstoneskidsacademy.org/offer to book a tour at any of the four locations.About Stepping Stones Kids AcademyStepping Stones Kids Academy is an award-winning Seattle-Tacoma area daycare program with four locations in Everett, Tacoma, Redmond, and Issaquah. Stepping Stones offers a Montessori-based curriculum, with two full Montessori campuses in Redmond and Issaquah. All four locations are situated strategically throughout the Seattle-Tacoma metropolitan area, minutes away from major highways including i5, i90, i405 and route 520. Stepping Stones features some of the earliest-opening childcare facilities in Seattle-Tacoma, with some campuses opening doors as early as 6:00AM. Other notable advantages include a focus on learning through play, providing a safe & engaging environment for children ages 1 to 6 to learn and explore through experience, love, and inspiration, and a focus on nutritional, delicious meals provided each day for kids of all ages. For more information on Stepping Stones Kids Academy, or to book a tour, visit https://tours.steppingstoneskidsacademy.org/ or follow Stepping Stones on Facebook & Instagram.

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